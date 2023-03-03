Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Crop traders in high demand at hedge funds looking to cash in on commodities

Commodities are expected to return more than 31% over 12 months. Expand

Close

Commodities are expected to return more than 31% over 12 months.

Commodities are expected to return more than 31% over 12 months.

Commodities are expected to return more than 31% over 12 months.

Devika Krishna Kumar, Isis Almeida and Archie Hunter

Hedge funds and proprietary trading firms are beefing up agricultural markets expertise by hiring traders as big swings in prices have made even relatively niche corners of commodities trading lucrative during the past year.

Prominent moves include Squarepoint Capital LLP's January hire of Olivier Paturaud from Louis Dreyfus Co., where he headed sugar trading in Asia, and Millennium Management's hiring of soft commodities specialist Jonathan Kroft from Citadel late last year, according to people familiar with the changes.

Most Watched

Privacy