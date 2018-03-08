Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 8 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Creed warns 'sustainability now a key demand' as Glanbia launches its €35m cheese plant expansion

Glanbia Wexford. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke
Glanbia Wexford. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke
Louise Hogan

Louise Hogan

AGRICULTURE Minister Michael Creed warned sustainability was now a key demand from buyers of dairy produce around the world.

The minister, who has just returned from a trade mission to the US and Canada, said that increasingly the “ask is around sustainability” with climate change and emissions from cattle firmly on the agenda.

“The co-ops and plcs have been really active in trying to ensure that our dairy industry does not find itself in a post-milk quota era finding that we have effectively a new quota because of environmental regulations,” he told Newstalk radio, adding they were trying to “fire proof” the valuable sector. 

He stressed Ireland was the most carbon efficient producer of dairy per unit of output, with work underway to improve sustainability in the sector. However, he said there was “no silver bullet” for methane emissions.

Mr Creeds said the “very well resourced”  ‘Go Vegan’ campaign that has seen anti-dairy advertisements erected was a wake up call to the industry that these are the “headwinds” to be faced and the sector must be best in class in terms of sustainability, animal welfare and anti-microbial resistance.

Mr Creed was speaking ahead of launching a €35m cheese plant expansion for Glanbia in Co Wexford, with the dairy processor also set to invest a further €125m in their nutritional powders plant at Belview, Co Kilkenny.

He said the dairy processor was working on a product mix which “insulates” them from the worst excesses of Brexit, with Ireland significantly exposed to the UK market which takes around a third of Irish dairy production.

In particular, cheddar cheese is exposed to Brexit with 80,000t going into the UK.

Also Read

Mr Creed said there wasn’t a substantial ready-made market for it elsewhere in the globe.

The minister admitted he was worried if a hard border did arise due to Brexit as the industry was “exposed” but highlighted there were significant opportunities in the likes of Canada and Japan.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe (Niall Carson)

Planned relief from stamp duty hike to consolidate farm holdings yet to...
German EU Commissioner for budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger

'Mission impossible' to prevent cuts to farm payments, says EU budget Chief
(stock photo)

New EU proposal would allow government increase payments to farms...
Colm O'Donnell, INHFA chairman at a previous protest outside Enda Kenny's constituency office in Castlebar, Co Mayo. Photo: Michael McLaughlin

'CAP payments must reflect the needs of the majority of farmers, unlike...

Fodder fears growing again as farmers pick up the pieces
Pic: Justin Farrelly.

Members of Kerry IFA demand to see local branch finances
Stock image

We need to get lucky twice to soften the blow of Brexit


Top Stories

Pearse Lyons

Alltech founder and president Pearse Lyons passes away
Glanbia's €185m processing facility at Belview

Government to support €160m investment in Glanbia milk plant...
President of the European Milk Board, Romuald Schaber

'The powder was not sold but outright dumped – this price is scandalous': EU...

IFA urges Coillte to be more transparent
A a minor argument over the maintenance of a hedge escalated. Stock image

Father and son at war over vintage tractor collection told 'Life is too short'
Pat Bowden will host a Teagasc Green Acres event on his farm in Lisdowney, Co Kilkenny later this month

Kilkenny farmer's switch from sucklers to rearing 180 calves to beef
The Ornua index was expected to slip.

Ornua returns slide to 31c/L in February