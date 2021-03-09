Covid quarantine rules pose serious threat to fruit and veg sector’s harvest prospects

Demands for compulsory and supervised quarantining of all people entering Ireland could seriously disrupt plans to bring in 1,500 seasonal workers for the horticulture sector.

The hiring of hundreds of foreign staff, primarily from Bulgaria and Romania, to work picking fruit and vegetables on Irish farms this spring and summer is well advanced.

However, these moves could be scuppered by efforts to enforce a quarantine regime for everybody entering the country.

The costs involved in adhering to the quarantine rules would make the hiring of

foreign staff prohibitive, industry sources say.

In excess of 1,500 seasonal workers will be needed at the height of the summer season to harvest soft fruit and vegetables, as well as working in the provision of shrubs and plants for garden centres.

Excluding the mushroom and potato sectors, output from Irish horticulture is valued at €260m annually.

IFA horticulture chairman Paul Brophy said foreign seasonal workers are essential.

“According to Teagasc, 75pc of the workers on Irish horticulture farms are non-Irish,” he said.

“Much of this workforce comprises experienced seasonal workers who return on a yearly basis to work on farms.”

Work at plant providers for garden centres starts now, with harvesting of indoor salad crops such as tomatoes, cucumbers and lettuce getting going in April.

This is followed in May by outdoor field crops such as broccoli and lettuce, with the harvesting of strawberries and raspberries underway by early summer.

While the Department of Social Protection organised the ‘Help to Harvest Campaign’ last year in an effort to source local workers for the horticulture, Mr Brophy said the effort was not successful.

“Of the 35,000 individuals contacted from the live register, only 16 accepted positions in the sector,” he claimed.

Keelings, based in north Dublin and Meath

, said that in addition to its 2,000 full-time and part-time employees, it will require approximately 850 experienced seasonal workers, many of whom will be recruited abroad.

“Seasonal workers are the backbone of the horticultural sector, not just in Keelings but across the whole of the Irish agri-food sector, and are vital to the horticultural sector in terms of harvesting, planting, and crop husbandry functions,” Keelings stated.

“Quite simply, Irish fruit and vegetables could not be produced without seasonal horticultural workers.”

The company said all workers coming into the country are required to a have a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of arrival. They have five days of paid quarantine once in Ireland, and must take a further Covid-19 test before they can start work.

Health and safety

Keelings insisted that its “top priority” is to protect the health and safety of all its “employees and the communities around them”.

However, there is growing pressure on the Government to tighten the regulations around people entering the country.

Over the weekend the Health (Amendment) Bill 2021 was signed into law. This requires visitors from over 33 countries with a high incidence of Covid-19 to quarantine in specified and supervised locations, primarily hotels, for up to two weeks.

A contract to run a hotel quarantine system is expected to be signed this week.

Opposition parties, meanwhile, have called for all visitors into the country to be required to undergo mandatory quarantining for two weeks in supervised locations.