Covid quarantine rules pose serious threat to fruit and veg sector’s harvest prospects

&lsquo;According to Teagasc, 75pc of the workers on Irish horticulture farms are non-Irish&rsquo;

Declan O’Brien and Margaret Donnelly

Demands for compulsory and supervised quarantining of all people entering Ireland could seriously disrupt plans to bring in 1,500 seasonal workers for the horticulture sector.

The hiring of hundreds of foreign staff, primarily from Bulgaria and Romania, to work picking fruit and vegetables on Irish farms this spring and summer is well advanced.

However, these moves could be scuppered by efforts to enforce a quarantine regime for everybody entering the country.

