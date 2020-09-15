Coveney details best and worst case Brexit outcomes

‘There’s no sugar-coating this,” Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney cautioned as he detailed his bleak assessment of the worst- and best-case Brexit scenarios for farmers this week.

Describing the EU-UK talks as in a ‘very difficult’ place over the weekend, Minister Coveney (pictured) gave his analysis of what the final outcome may look like at last week’s virtual Agricultural Science Association conference.

He said the best-case scenario achievable by the end of the year was a very “basic” and “pretty thin” trade agreement.

He said such a deal would avoid tariffs and quotas and set out level playing field requirements to prevent anti-competitive practices.

He added that such a “bare bones” arrangement would also include a governance structure that can deal with disputes when they occur and a fisheries agreement acceptable to both sides.

However, he said a whole range of other issues would need temporary solutions, including road haulage and the UK land-bridge.

The former Agriculture Minister also detailed the impact of a no-deal Brexit on Irish agri-food, describing it as ‘a real danger’ to the sector.

He said having no agreement on trade would see our trading relationship with the UK resort to WTO rules which would include tariffs and possibly quotas.

“The trading environment will become an awful lot more complicated and expensive. We sell about €5.5bn of food and drink to the UK each year, and we calculate the tariff attached to that trade in a no-trade deal scenario will be somewhere between €1.3bn and €1.5bn,” he said.

Beef and dairy products would be the hardest hit, he explained, noting that sheepmeat, pigmeat, drinks and processed foods would also be affected.

The imposition of these tariffs will create a massive problem in relation to price competitiveness for Irish food in the UK, he said.

“I think in the immediate term, British supermarkets will have to fill shelves and they are not going to have alternative supplies in the short term. It means that Irish and EU products in supermarkets will just become more expensive.

“In the medium term, this is going to put significant downward pressure on prices here because British consumers won’t like that. It’s going to create real problems around cost competitiveness because the UK will look for other sources of cheaper food.

“Cheaper meat and dairy in particular. There is no point in sugar-coating this,” he said, “it’s a real danger for the Irish food industry.”

