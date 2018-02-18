Currently, not only do we not grow our own wheat for our own bread requirements, we don’t even mill our own flour to feed ourselves in this country.

Could Brexit leave us in a French Revolution scenario of having no bread to feed ourselves?

It’s practically all imported from the UK. In 2019, this could suddenly look quite a foolish policy and a worst-case Brexit scenario could leave us in a French Revolution scenario of having no bread to feed ourselves.

"We were consistently able to supply milling wheat from the UK cheaper but very little has been grown in Ireland for 30 years. First it was the grain for flour, then it was easier to import the flour." Cost is the bottom line and most of the milling wheat we use is coming from Canada and the UK, where it's blended.

So where does that leave us now that the UK are opening discussions to leave the party? While the outcome is unknown, I think what we can say is that whatever restrictions or barriers are applied to our food exports will also be applied to produce currently being imported from the UK to Ireland.