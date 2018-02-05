Cork and Limerick co-ops set to merge

North Cork Co-operative Creameries (Kanturk, Co. Cork) and the Feale Bridge & Headley Bridge Co-operative (Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick) are to merge following an agreement approved by the Boards and members of both co-operative societies.

The development follows necessary rule changes and approvals agreed by the members of the co-operatives, on the unanimous recommendation of their respective Boards, during the course of discussions leading up to the completion of the merger agreement.

The merger is subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. Feale Bridge & Headley Bridge and North Cork are friendly societies who already work closely together in a commercial dairy processing arrangement whereby North Cork Creameries processes milk into a range of products for Feale Bridge & Headley Bridge.

Each society has a long standing heritage of commitment to co-operative dairy farming and they share common business development aims in the interests of their members, milk producers and rural communities. Following from the agreement, the businesses of both co-operatives will be merged with all current milk collection and processing arrangements continuing as normal.