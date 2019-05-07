Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 7 May 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Consumers shell out €29m on fresh lamb over the Easter break

Roast Leg of Lamb
Roast Leg of Lamb

Donal O’Donovan

Irish consumers shelled out €44m on Easter eggs and €29m on fresh lamb over the Easter break.

Seasonal spending lifted the total value of grocery spending to €208.2m in Easter week, a record according to Kantar Worldpanel, which tracks the sector.

Dunnes was the largest retailer for the eight consecutive period, but close rivals Tesco and Supervalu both recorded growth.

The big spending the run up to Easter combined with St Patrick's Day helped sales across the sector grow by 4.1pc in the 12 weeks to 21 April 2019.

"Shopper visits to the major retailers grew by 1.3pc on last year, yielding an additional €28.7m of value.  Consumers spent a total of €44m on Easter eggs leading up to Easter Sunday, while fresh lamb, a traditional favourite, generated €29m,” according to Douglas Faughnan, consumer insight director at Kantar. Dunnes posted sales growth of 6.1pc for the period– the highest increase the retailer has seen since November 2016. That was boosted by its push towards premium items through its Simply Better collection and partnerships with specialists like James Whelan Butchers and Sheridans Cheesemongers, Douglas Faughnan said.

SuperValu’s return to growth in the period was bolstered by a robust performance in fresh food.  Fresh lamb, fish and beef sales were up by 13.2pc, 12.8pc and 11pc respectively – underpinning the retailer’s reputation as a traditionally strong performer among Easter dinner staples.

Aldi and Lidl, while continuing to perform strongly in Dublin, are making major gains outside of the capital as well.

Also Read

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Prumplestown House in Co Kildare was built as a hunting lodge for the Dukes of Leinster. It is on the market with extensive farming facilitie

Get behind the scenes: €4.5m is the asking price for stunning 298ac...
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Meat factories call for coupled supports
Lisa Keenan, Carrickmacross and Jenny McGowan, Stabannon at the launch of ABP and DkIT's new partnership.

ABP and Dundalk IT confirm meat industry research partnership
Burger King Whopper - a meat free version is being trialled

Vegan burger maker sees share price more than double
Pat Quirke. Photo: Collins

The debt that led to death - Quirke's €1m losses in a tale 'more of money than...
People attend a protest in Strokestown against the handling of a high-profile eviction (Brian Lawless/PA)

Jim O'Brien: 'A dread of eviction is burned into our folk memory'
The IFA staged a protest outside the AIB AGM last Wednesday. Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

'I never neglected a loan in my life'- Farmer on vulture fund nightmare


Top Stories

'Options to reduce fertiliser use will need to be implemented at...
Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom

Breed more beef, dairy farmers urged
Teagasc Greenfield farm open day in Kilkenny. Photo: Roger Jones.

Greenfield blow as landowners decide to return to 'more traditional'...
Stock image

Cattle blamed as alarm bells sound over fatal E-coli strain
The abuse was filmed by activist group Eyes on Animals

ISPCA calls for immediate suspension of calf exports
Mairead McGuinness.

Farmers risk burning out, says McGuinness
Track record: Henry Walsh has gone from milking 50 cows with 230,000 litre of quota in 1996 to 250 cows and 1.2m litres.

Henry Walsh: Nitrates review will pose big issues for thousands of dairy farmers