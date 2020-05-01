Farming

Concern meat plants could emerge as next coronavirus blackspots as one closes and others understood to have clusters

Ciaran Moran and Margaret Donnelly

Concerns are being raised that meat plants could emerge as a blackspot for Covid-19 infections, with one factory closed and a number understood to have clusters of Covid-19 cases.

The shutdown of plants, as seen in the United States could have a significant impact on the food supply chain and would devastate the incomes of livestock farmers already reeling from the closure of key markets.

Yesterday, the Minister for Agriculture confirmed in the Dail that his Department is aware of six clusters, five in processing plants and one in a deboning plant.