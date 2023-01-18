Farming

China's fondness for pork wavers as Covid surge crushes demand

Pork for sale at a wholesale market in Beijing, China, on Thursday, Jan, 12, 2023. The jump in Covid infections across China is hurting the country’s massive meatpacking industry, adding to signs of growing disruption from Beijing’s sudden dismantling of virus restrictions. Source: Bloomberg

Hallie Gu

'Tis the season in China when whole hams and cured sausages should be flying off the shelves as households prepare for the Lunar New Year, the biggest festival in the nation's calendar.

But as hundreds of millions grapple with an unprecedented Covid outbreak, the country's fondness for the celebratory dishes that usually accompany gatherings with friends and family is in deep freeze. The price of pork, China's favorite meat, has plunged.

