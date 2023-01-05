Farming

China commodity bulls see big gains when covid Pain subsides

Commuters at a subway station in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg Expand

Commuters at a subway station in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Bloomberg News

China's abandonment of Covid Zero is stirring hopes that a demand recovery in the world's biggest commodities importer will boost prices once the country gets over the current virus wave.

Beijing's retreat from virus controls since early last month has aided sentiment across raw materials. Traders are piling into iron ore futures, copper is rising despite the prospect of recessions in the US and Europe, and there's talk of record annual soybean imports. China is also expected to buttress global oil demand this year.

