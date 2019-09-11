China clears 25 Brazil meat plants for export

Workers prepare poultry at the meatpacking company JBS in Lapa, Brazil (AP)
Workers prepare poultry at the meatpacking company JBS in Lapa, Brazil (AP)

Jamie McGeever and Jake Spring

China granted export licenses to 25 Brazilian meatpacking plants, Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry said on Monday, allowing the country’s fast-growing protein industry to feed more people in the Asian nation where disease has hurt local supply.

The news drove up the stocks of licensed-plant owners BRF SA, Minerva SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA.

Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry said the plants - including 17 for beef exports, six for chicken, and one each for pork and donkey meat - “can already export immediately.”

China is Brazil’s largest export market for beef, chicken and pork, with demand surging since last year as an African swine fever outbreak has decimated China’s pig herds.

Brazilian pork exports to China soared 48% in the first eight months of the year, according to Brazil government statistics, while beef exports to China are up 17% and chicken exports rose soared 37%.

Orlando Ribeiro, trade and foreign relations secretary at Brazil’s agriculture ministry, said at an event in Sao Paulo that the government would welcome additional plant approvals, suggesting the country might be able to streamline the evaluation process by “pre-listing” some meatpacking plants, a move that requires Beijing’s approval.

Under that system, the Brazilian government would create and audit a list of potential suppliers to China who could be preapproved if they meet that country’s sanitary and quality requirements, he said.

The expanded opportunity in China comes as Brazil’s meatpackers face tougher scrutiny from markets such as Europe over how a boom in cattle ranching has contributed to deforestation and fires in the Amazon rainforest and other sensitive habitats.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Brazil’s biggest meatpackers say they monitor their supply chains to avoid buying cattle from illegally deforested land.

Brazil meatpackers Minerva and Marfrig said in separate securities filings that they each have two plants authorized to export beef to China.

In a list released by the ministry, a BRF plant in Mato Grosso was authorized to export chicken and pork to China.

Minerva said its two newly authorized plants have a combined capacity of 3,500 head of cattle per day.

Marfrig’s two plants are the Tangara de Serra and Varzea Grande units in the state of Mato Grosso.

Marfrig shares closed 3.9% higher on Monday, while Minerva shares closed up 5.6%.

BRF’s shares rose 3% before paring gains to settle up 1.5%. All far outperformed the broader Bovespa index, which closed 0.24% higher.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

John Gibbons from An Taisce. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Dairygold under fire on grass-fed campaign
Stock picture

Ann Fitzgerald: 'Stories emerging of mass food waste are almost...
Stock picture

New €33.5 million plan to rebuild the Laboratory Network over the next 10...
Phil Hogan: Commissioner will attend EU meeting in Brussels. Photo: Reuters

Commission plans bail-outs in countdown to UK no-deal
Doing the sums: The ideal solar project in rural Ireland should be a 25-acre block close to a sub-station

Darragh McCullough: 'Solar could be the hot ticket for struggling suckler...
This lot of five March 2018 Hereford heifers, weighing an average of 499kg, sold for €620 apiece. Photo: Roger Jones

It's business as usual at the marts but bullock prices take a hiding
Michael Gove, the Cabinet minister charged with no-deal preparations, admitted some food prices could go up in a no-deal scenario. Photo: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

Come clean on risk to food supply, Johnson urged


Top Stories

Contentious issue: Powerlines should not be erected on land prior to comprehensive agreements that fully reflect the rights to compensation laid down by statute and case law

Landowners need to fight for their rights and seek compensation on...
War of wits and writs: Farmers from the Beef Plan Movement protest outside Kepak in Clonee, Co Meath. Photo: Frank McGrath

Mike Brady: Now is not the time for beef farmers to jump ship
Sunny mood: Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary members at the end of the two-day think-in at the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey. PHOTO: CONOR McCABE

Martin hints FF will try to put brakes on €10 carbon tax increase

Cork dairy ground sells for €10,000/ac
Phil Hogan. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Editorial: 'Hogan's promotion is good news for Ireland and EU'
File photo

Number of suitable lambs 'tightening'
Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Vets issue warning to Government over Brexit preparations