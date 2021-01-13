Calls for meat processing workers to get priority access to Covid-19 vaccination

Meat processing workers must be given priority access to Covid-19 vaccination because of their susceptibility to infection by the virus, SIPTU has claimed.

The union has also called for the resumption of serial Covid-19 testing of all workers in meat factories.

Greg Ennis of SIPTU said the union remained “extremely worried” about the potential for workers in the Meat Processing Industry to contract the new and more transmissible variant of Covid-19.

“The Industry has been proven beyond doubt to contain multiple vectors for the transmission of Covid-19,” Mr Ennis pointed out.

Pointing out that nearly 2,500 workers were infected in the pandemic so far, the union official called again for the Department of Agriculture to convene an industry taskforce involving all stakeholders to combat the threat Covid-19 posed to the industry and workers health.

Mr Ennis explained factors such as the close proximity working, the use of industrial air cooling and circulation systems in plants, noise pollution causing workers to shout to communicate, and bottlenecks in canteen and toilet facilities combined to make meat factories the ideal environment for the spread of Covid-19.

He said these factors were exacerbated by the relatively low wages in the industry which forced workers to car pool and share accommodation; and by the fact that just 10pc of 15,000 meat sector employees received sick pay.

“SIPTU is extremely worried about the potential for workers in the meat processing industry to contract the new and more transmissible variant of Covid-19, as the Industry has been proven beyond doubt to contain multiple vectors for the transmission of Covid-19,” Mr Ennis warned.

He said that if the Government considered meat factory staff to be “essential workers” then they deserved priority access to Covid-19 vaccination and testing.

“Meat may be perishable, workers must not be so,” Mr Ennis insisted.

However, a Meat Industry Ireland (MII) official claimed that its members remained “highly vigilant” in the context of what he described as “the worrying incidence of Covid-19 in the community”.

“Robust Covid mitigation measures which were introduced at the beginning of this pandemic continue to be enforced in meat processing plants,” the MII official said.

He maintained that regular serial testing of staff in meat plants was continuing despite the pressures on the health service and that MII was “working closely with the HSE to maintain this testing programme”.

Meanwhile, Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) confirmed that business continuity processes (BCP) have been “escalated” at milk processing sites in the wake of the latest spike in Covid-19 cases.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have managed the challenges arising from Covid-19 to ensure that our suppliers and staff are protected,” said Conor Mulvihill of DII.

“We have been somewhat lucky that this current major spike comes at a time where the Irish dairy industry is at the bottom of its volume supply peak, but we still have significant manufacturing ongoing in the liquid milk and the vital specialised nutrition sector which must be protected,” Mr Mulvihill said.

“Dairy Industry Ireland is continuing to monitor this situation on a proactive basis and is working with member companies taking all appropriate measures as the pandemic evolves.”

Online Editors