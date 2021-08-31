‘By diversifying, I have a profitable and sustainable farm and business to hand down to my sons’

David Walsh-Kemmis has diversified part of the 440-hectare (1,087-acre)tillage farm he was raised on, to include an award-winning farm brewery.

Ballykilcavan Farm just outside Stradbally in Co Laois has been in David’s family for 13 generations “since 1639”.

“When I took it over in 2004, I continued the long-standing tradition of growing barley,” says David. “But after 10 years, I realised that growing barley alone wasn’t going to provide the security I desired for myself or future generations.”

He wanted to ensure that he had an asset to hand on to his children rather than a liability.

“I wanted to preserve the family farm and I thought the best way to do this was to diversify. I’d already been growing malting barley and I had a little bit of experience in home brewing so this seemed like an obvious choice.”

David had previously trialled a few crops such as lupins and oil seed rape and had also been growing peas on contract for Bachelor’s. However, he found that the work he put into these crops wasn’t reflected in the return he received.

“Dad and I grew peas for 10 years but we found them very hard to grow and maintain,” he says.

“On a wet year we were leaving half of them behind in the field, and for the time and effort we were putting it, it just wasn’t worth it. The money was good but the heartache was high.”

With brewing looking like a more stable and viable means of diversification, David proceeded to set the wheels in motion. The first item on his agenda was sourcing equipment.

“I got lots of quotes from various locations but the best one by far was from China. So, that’s the one I went with,” he says. “I went with quite a manual system rather than an over-automated one.

“It means someone must be there at all times to turn the valves and proceed from one phase of brewing to the next. It also means the business is kept personal and everything is overseen by human rather than machine.”

David hired contractors to carry out the building work and instal his new equipment. He also trained in both malting and distilling through the Institute of Brewers and Distillers.

The malting barley, which is generally sown in March and harvested in August, goes to Minch Malt in Athy in Co Kildare when harvested and is stored there over the winter.

“We have always grown malting barley to contract for Minch Malt. It’s only up the road from us so it’s convenient,” says David. “The barley can’t be turned into malt for around six months after harvest.

“The very beginning of the germination process is initiated at Minch Malt. The environment is controlled so once the beginning of germination is identified, the barley is put in a kiln to stop it. It’s then returned to us.”

When the barley returns to Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery, the brewing process begins.

“In very basic terms, the starch is converted to sugar and then in a separate process, with the addition of yeast, the sugar is converted to alcohol,” says David, who has begun to grow his own hop garden.

The hops are harvested in early October, and used to create a unique ‘Fresh Hopped Pale Ale’.

All the water used in the creation of David’s products comes from a well in his 18th-century farmyard.

The beer is bottled and canned on the farm, each labelled with the family crest.

“I think people relate to the fact that it’s a family-run, farm-based business. People like to know the story behind the brand, hence our label,” says David. “We worked with a great Irish design company called Penhouse Design.”

Ballykilcavan’s beers are distributed by Radical Drinks in the Republic of Ireland and by NS Craft Beer in Northern Ireland. Much of the beer is exported too.

“With regard to our exports, we basically find a distributor in the country, such as Germany, Italy or France, and then they organise the transport of the beer. We just load up the pallets at the brewery and then they are collected,” he says.

The latest project at Ballykilcavan is the creation of a visitor centre.

“We are in the final stages of converting a 240-year-old farm building into a visitor centre.

“The building was where the grain was stored and milled in times gone by. It had been idle for years and we knew that with some imagination we could turn it into the perfect space for welcoming visitors,” says David.

Ballykilcavan Farm and Brewery currently operates on a wholesale licence but with the addition of the visitor centre, David hopes to be able to get a new licence that would allow him to sell small quantities, directly from the brewery.

“The plan is that visitors will be able to come here and see how the beer is made, before sampling it,” he says.

The brewery won’t be the only visitor attraction on this characterful farm, as it’s steeped in history and heritage.

“We are fortunate that our ancestors left almost all of the traditional Irish landscape features on the farm, such as the hedgerows and the trees in the fields,” David says.

“We still have the original 18th-century stone farmyard and 19th-century stable yard, walled garden and gardener’s tunnel, so there’s lots for visitors to see and experience. We’re excited to share it with the public.”

With the hard work paying off, David is confident that he has secured the future of his family farm for generations to come.

“My wife Lisa and I have three young sons — William, John and Andrew — and because we diversified, I’m happy to say we have a profitable and sustainable farm and business to hand down to them.”

Q&A: ‘Growing the barley and brewing the beer is one thing but getting it out into the marketplace is another’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up your farm business?

Off the top of my head, I think the equipment cost €110,000 and the building work cost €250,000.

How much time did it take to get your business up and running?

There was a year of planning from mid-2015 to mid-2016. We incorporated the business in April 2016 and we were brewing by late 2018.

Was planning permission required?

Yes, we made two separate planning applications, which were both granted. One was for the brewery and the other for the visitor centre.

We had to apply for change of use as both buildings were existing agricultural buildings.

Was insurance required?

Yes, we have public liability, product, general business and farm insurance.

Was there any grant aid available?

Yes, we got LEADER funding for the equipment and for the visitor centre and we got a business expansion grant from our Local Enterprise Office when we hired our second employee.

Did you need to obtain any licences or register with any bodies?

We are registered with the Health Service Executive, Environmental Health Office and with the Revenue Commissioner.

Have you found any bodies or state agencies helpful?

Our LEO has been extremely helpful, from grant aid to advice and courses.

They offer a vast range of heavily subsidised courses in social media, marketing, accounting and much more. They offer great training.

LEADER was also excellent, as was Laois County Council.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Distribution. Growing the barley and brewing the beer is one thing but getting it out into the marketplace is another.

It has been a challenge and a learning curve.

It’s a very competitive market so getting our name out there was always going to take time too.