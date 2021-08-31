Farming

‘By diversifying, I have a profitable and sustainable farm and business to hand down to my sons’

1,087-acre Ballykilcavan farm has been in David Walsh-Kemmis’s family for nearly 400 years but the barley operation wasn’t providing the financial security he wanted, so he started brewing his own craft beer, and now he is opening a visitor centre

Brewing up a storm: David Walsh-Kemmis, of Ballykilcavan Brewery, Stradbally, Co Laois, checking the fermenters. Photos: Alf Harvey Expand
Ballykilcavan Brewery, with solar PV panels. Expand
David in a field where he harvested Planet malting barley and now has a catch crop mix incorporated back in Expand
Stock in a chilled room at Ballykilcavan Brewery Expand
David at the brewery Expand
Work underway putting in toilet facilities for the visitor centre Expand
A selection of brews with the distinctive family crest Expand
Malt at Ballykilcavan Brewery Expand
Malt Expand
A aerial view of the brewery Expand
The restored original brew house now being turned into a visitor centre Expand
The brewing equipment was sourced from China Expand
David with his van Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick

David Walsh-Kemmis has diversified part of the 440-hectare (1,087-acre)tillage farm he was raised on, to include an award-winning farm brewery.

Ballykilcavan Farm just outside Stradbally in Co Laois has been in David’s family for 13 generations “since 1639”.

“When I took it over in 2004, I continued the long-standing tradition of growing barley,” says David. “But after 10 years, I realised that growing barley alone wasn’t going to provide the security I desired for myself or future generations.”

