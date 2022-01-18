Bringing home the bacon by branching into rare pig breeds

Having worked in the agricultural industry as far away as Ghana, Andrew Agnew is now back home in Co Louth breeding some of the world’s rarest pedigree pigs .

Even though he doesn’t come from a farming background, Andrew always wanted a career in agriculture.

“I’ve always had a great interest in agriculture and graduated from Ballyhaise in 2013. I knew I wanted to work in the industry but not as a farmer initially,” he says.

Expand Close Andrew Agnew farms. Pictures by Seamus Farrelly / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew Agnew farms. Pictures by Seamus Farrelly

“I got a job in the international trade division of Kepak and went to work in Ghana looking after one of the export divisions.

“When I came back, I worked from Dublin on the Korean, Hong Kong and West Africa markets, which was a great way of progressing my career and seeing how things are done in the ag industries of other countries.”

In late 2016, Andrew wanted to become hands-on in the agricultural world and decided to buy his first pigs after renting some land locally in Smarmore, Ardee.

At first, he wasn’t concerned about what breed to buy, with his interest in rare-breed pedigrees coming later.

Expand Close Andrew's Oxford Sandy & Black piglets / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew's Oxford Sandy & Black piglets

“At the start I just bought whatever was available,” he says. “I started with five.

“I began farming them on an outdoor-reared paddock system, rotating them regularly. This allowed me to avoid any big investment as my system was mobile.”

He kept those first pigs for meat for his own use and for family and neighbours who wanted outdoor-reared pork.

In 2019, Andrew joined the Irish Pig Society, becoming aware of the various rare breeds and pedigree bloodlines available to source. He says the society gave him great guidance and in 2020, he changed his farming system to include rare-breed pedigree Oxford Sandy and Black pigs.

Also known as Plumb Pudding or Oxford Forest, the breed neared extinction twice but are now said to be making a comeback on farms here and in Britain, where they originate from.

Expand Close Andrew's Oxford Sandy & Black pigs and piglets / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew's Oxford Sandy & Black pigs and piglets



“They are generally prolific and have excellent mothering abilities,” says Andrew. “They’re hardy and thrive under most farm management systems.”

Oxford Sandy and Blacks are natural browsers and foragers and are said to be ideal for beginner pig farmers and for smaller holdings as they don’t require large amounts of landscape or maintenance.

They are known to put on weight quicker than other breeds, without running into fat while producing succulent, high-quality, flavourful meat.

Their unusual spotted appearance and gentle nature also make them an attraction on petting farms.

The first pedigree Andrew bought was from an Alice bloodline, and he has since been able to grow his sounder of pigs to include four different bloodlines.

Expand Close Oxford Sandy & Blacks / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oxford Sandy & Blacks

“I breed from boars rather than AI. I currently work a system whereby I bring my sows to the boars for breeding but as I expand stock numbers I’ll use AI,” he says.

“All my pedigree sows run with a Duroc boar. I don’t keep boars myself, for ease of farming. Crossing with a Duroc boar ensures the meat ratio is better. The piglets are faster-growing and bigger.”

Andrew also keeps pure-bred weaners for selling and “to help promote the different bloodlines in Ireland”.

Over the years a lot of the traditional bloodlines have died out but now breeders like me are trying to bring them back and promote them,” he says.

Outlet

As his pig numbers increased, Andrew began looking for an outlet, which he found through the Irish Pig Society. Given the premium quality of the meat produced by his pigs, he knew there had to be a market.

“We wanted to find a proper outlet for our meat through the society, so we created a co-op of pig farmers who all operate an outdoor system,” he says. “We approached various butchers throughout the country and started supplying them.”

Andrew and the other farmers in the co-op bring their animals to the abattoir, and the butchers then collect the stock they want from there.

Expand Close Oxford Sandy & Black piglets drinking from their mother / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oxford Sandy & Black piglets drinking from their mother

“It’s been going well, and we are always three to four months booked out in advance,” he says. “I think it’s important to know where your meat is going and it’s important for the consumer to know where it comes from.”

The co-op is always on the look-out for new butchers willing to take on their produce.

“Any butcher who has taken it on has been delighted with it,” Andrew says.

“When you compare a cut of meat from an outdoor-reared pig with that of an intensively reared pig, there is really no comparison.

“A young butcher, Robert Mee, has just set up in Cavan as Herd Butchery and he’s making his own salami and chorizo from our meat. It’s great to see it being used in so many ways — it showcases its versatility.”

Expand Close Andrew Agnew with some of his piglets / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew Agnew with some of his piglets

Andrew is also looking into ways of supplying the customer directly with a home delivery service.

He says that although his rare breed pigs are fairly low-maintenance, there are a few things to consider before getting into them.

“It’s important to make sure that anyone buying these pigs, or any pigs for that matter, is set up correctly and has a herd number,” he says.

“A good boundary fence with an electric fence inside is important and it should be checked daily. If you have a good boundary fence in place, the pigs won’t get out even if they manage to make it through the electric fence.

“If you’re operating an outdoor-reared system, good paddock rotation is essential. This ensures the pigs get the required nutrients from the ground.

“Pigs use their snout to clear off the ground, and if you come behind them with seeds at the right time, you can reseed very well. If pigs aren’t moved well enough, they suffer, and so does the land.”

Expand Close Oxford Sandy & Black sow / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oxford Sandy & Black sow

Andrew also feeds his pigs a ration to ensure they get the required vitamins and minerals.

He only brings his pigs in for a few days when they are farrowing and then lets them back out again.

“The piglets grow hair quite quickly and the mothers are very instinctual so letting them back out as soon as possible is best,” he says.

“This year I’ve got a new calving camera which works off a sim card. I can move it from pen to pen when the pigs are farrowing. It’s ideal for me because I’m using a mobile system.”

With Andrew working full-time, his day starts early and finishes late. He also dedicates the weekends to his farm work.

“I usually check the stock around 6.30am before I go to work and then again when I get home. Weekends are dominated with the big farm jobs that I don’t have time to do during the week.”

Expand Close Andrew with his flock of Lleyn cross sheep / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew with his flock of Lleyn cross sheep

Cattle & Sheep

Andrew Agnew’s passion for rare breeds doesn’t end with his pigs — he also keeps a small number of pedigree Highland cattle as well as a flock of Texel-cross Lleyn sheep.

“I was always interested in Highland cattle because of their toughness and durability and decided to get a few as a pastime more than anything,” he says.

He didn’t want to buy bloodlines already in Ireland so he got in touch with Longford-based Highland breeder Michelle Shaughnessy, who helped him source his ideal stock.

“Michelle was great and sourced two cows from different farms for me. One is in-calf and the other is a heifer which will go into calf this summer,” says Andrew.

Expand Close Andrew with his Highland cattle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew with his Highland cattle

He says his stock will go for breeding rather than for the beef market.

“There’s a great market for pedigree bloodlines in Ireland from reputable breeders.

“There’s a lot of animals being sold on DoneDeal but not all of them may be what they seem so it’s really important to check and to buy from credible sources,” he says.

“Joining the Highland Cattle Society is a great way to access information on bloodlines and to source new stock.”

Last year Andrew rented some extra land and bought his sheep. Known for their quiet nature and strong mothering instincts, the Lleyn originate from Wales and can thrive on both lowland and upland grazing.

Expand Close One of Andrew's pedigree Highland cattle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of Andrew's pedigree Highland cattle

“Lleyn ewes are known to be low-maintenance and prolific. I scanned them over Christmas and they’re all in -lamb,” he says.

“I’ve an average of 1.74 lambs per ewe so I’m happy with that. I’ve a lot of twins and triplets and the ewes are due to lamb from the first week in March.”

Andrew used a raddle system last year, changing the colour every two weeks. He says this system will ensure most of his ewes are lambed within a four-week period.