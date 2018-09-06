Brexit threats far outweigh opportunities - Love Irish Food

While Brexit presents some opportunities the threats facing the Irish agri-food sector are far greater, according to Love Irish Food.

Kieran Rumley, executive eirector of Love Irish Food, told RTE radio that Ireland is considered a dairy producing nation, but 70pc of our yogurts are imported.

He also said that only 20pc of shelf space is given to Irish yogurts and that consumers often think products are Irish when they are not.

It comes as food and freight industry groups warn of difficulties in getting fresh food on the shelves in the event of a hard Brexit.

Food sent to Ireland from ports like Calais in France or Zeebrugge in Belgium would take longer to get here if not routed through Britain, via the so-called "landbridge".

But avoiding Britain might be the best option if Brexit results in new British customs checks that cause substantial delays. That means fresh produce would be more likely to go off while in transit, or would be less fresh on arrival on the shelves.

Aidan Flynn, general manager of the Freight Transport Association Ireland, said that in the event of a hard Brexit, there will be "serious impact in terms of shelf life" for any product relying on the landbridge.

He said fresh meat, poultry and vegetables were among the products being transported across the landbridge at the moment. Mr Flynn said it would take almost twice as long to go around Britain via sea. He added that products already coming directly to Ireland via Cherbourg, including fruit and vegetables from Spain or Portugal, would be unaffected, however.