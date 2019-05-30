Brexit nerves set pound on track for biggest monthly drop in a year

Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Saikat Chatterjee

The pound held near a four-month low against the dollar and the euro on Thursday as investors remained sidelined amid the contest to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May.

May’s imminent departure deepens the Brexit crisis as a new leader, who should be in place by the end of July, is likely to want a more decisive split with the bloc, raising the chances of a confrontation with the EU and potentially a snap parliamentary election.

While nearly a dozen candidates are vying for the top job, Boris Johnson, the bookmakers’ favourite, has said Britain should leave the EU on Oct. 31, the current deadline, with or without a deal.

“The risk of a no deal and no Brexit have both increased and that’s why volatility remains low,” said Colin Asher, a senior economist at Mizuho.

“The problem is both extremes have become likely and you don’t want to bet the farm on either.”

More than half the banks canvassed by Reuters have increased their probabilities of a no-deal Brexit - though parliament’s resolute opposition to Britain crashing out without a trade deal means that probability is still seen as low.

Against the dollar, the pound was broadly steady at $1.2629, not far away from a four-month low of $1.2605 hit last week. Versus the euro, the pound was at 88.15 pence.

On a monthly basis, the pound was on track for its biggest monthly drop since June 2018, according to Refinitiv data.

Also Read

Gauges of expected swings in the pound over the coming months remained firm with six-month implied volatility rising to its highest levels since April 2019.

Britain’s finance minister on Thursday warned those in his party vying for the role of prime minister that a no-deal Brexit would threaten the United Kingdom’s cohesion and that they should tone down irresponsible spending pledges.

Reuters





More in Agri-Business

Stock Image

Dairy farm incomes dropped by 31pc to €61,000 in 2018 due to surge in feed...
A sign reading

Revamped Mercosur deal poses new threat to agriculture sector
These 2 weanling Simmental cross born on April 17 and April 18 2018 and weithing 320kg sold for €580 at Macroom on Saturday. Picture Denis Boyle

Another blow as bullock prices stagger backwards
The gang struck in the early hours at a farm at Oram.

'€30,000 drove out the gate that night' - Border farmer on cattle raid
Leading the field: the agriculture sector was the biggest borrower from the SBCI with 29.4pc of lending (stock photo)

Agriculture tops State's SME lending despite Brexit slump
Figures from Bord Bia show that for the year to May 18 the total kill for steers, heifers, young bulls and cull cows is running 30,057hd ahead of the same period last year.

Cattle slaughter figures increase by 5pc compared to same period last...
Oatly’s sales are expected to double in the UK this year (Oatly)

Oatly brewing plans for UK factory as dairy-free demand soars


Top Stories

Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

John Heney: 'Policy-makers are fixated on high-input and high-risk beef...
Stock image.

Irish monthly milk production edges towards 1 billion litres mark
Work to do: The 2,475 sq ft two-storey farmhouse near Rathnure needs complete refurbishment

Bidders slug it out as Wexford holding goes for €19,000/ac
Stock photo

Farmer tells money laundering trial "easier get through to Donald Trump”...

A concrete idea for water pumps
The price of grain is on the up. Pic: REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Grain prices improve as US counts cost of spring floods
Next level: The new Raptor version of the Ford Ranger pickup

Popular pickups: steady demand for their blend of workhorse ability...