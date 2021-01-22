Brexit 'mixed milk' problem real and cannot be solved easily - Coveney

Brexit's impact on Ireland's border milk pool is a real problem that cannot be easily solved, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney has said.

More than a third of Ireland's total milk pool could be ineligible for critical EU supports and may be locked out of lucrative Third Country markets due to Brexit.

Close to 4.0 billion litres of milk from farms in the Republic and Northern Ireland is currently processed in unison for produce such as butter, specialised nutrition powders and cream liquors.

However, this produce will be excluded from EU supports such as Private Storage Aid (PSA), and from some emerging markets in Africa and Asia.

"It is a real problem, Minister Coveney told the Dail this week adding that "I do not want to pretend it will be solved easily".

He explained that about 900 million litres of milk come south from Northern Ireland farms to be processed each year.

Expand Close Over 33,000 milk lorries cross the border every year. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Over 33,000 milk lorries cross the border every year.

"Lakeland Dairies is probably the best example of a processor which has a very significant percentage of its milk pool coming from the North, but Glanbia and others do too.

"The challenge is that one can sell milk that has been sourced on a Northern Ireland farm across the EU as if it is produced in the EU, but if one is selling a product that has been processed with that milk pool from Northern Ireland to a third country that is subject to a trade agreement that the EU has put in place, that milk is sourced outside the EU, even though it is at equivalent to EU standard, under country of origin rules.

"It is seen as UK milk rather than Irish or EU milk. As a result, there is a problem with EU trade agreements in different parts of the world and selling Northern Ireland milk as EU milk," he said.

According to Minister Coveney, the only way to change that is by changing the trade agreements to insert an asterisk to say "EU and Northern Ireland products" which he said is something Ireland would like to do.

"I have campaigned for that with the European Commission, with Michel Barnier and his task force and with Maroš Šefcovic, who will be a key figure in EU-UK relations.

"We will continue to do that, but it will take time and a lot of goodwill on the EU side to be willing to do that," he said,

The Minister was responding to questions from Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill who said milk is processed on 32 county basis and this has been the case for decades now.

"There must not be any barrier erected in the milk industry between the two jurisdictions north and south.

"The versatility of product and access to these third country markets during any future economic downturn would be necessary and the time to ensure we have this access is while the markets and economy are performing well. Now is the time to act on this. Segregation is not an option for processors," he said.

Online Editors