Brexit gets done but the red flags are still flying

With all eyes on national lockdowns and the US Capitol last week, Brexit seemed to come and go with barely a whimper or a traffic jam, like a logistics version of the Y2K bug.

To the casual observer, dire warnings of massive disruption and chaos seemed to come to naught.

But red flags were flying - and continue to fly a week later - for those who knew where to look.

On New Year's Day, the morning after Britain's transition out of the EU had finally ended, there were reports that six Ireland-bound trucks had been refused permission to board their ferry because they did not have the correct papers.

It was a scenario that would become increasingly common as a very slow week got busier.

By the end of the week ferries were cancelled because they were empty. Trucks were stuck in warehouses, unable to leave because they did not have the right information to fill out the forms required by the ferry operators to let them board. Many in the logistics and wider exporting sector were becoming ever more concerned at what they were seeing and Revenue was forced to temporarily lift some technical customs requirements as it became obvious that many, particularly on the British side, were incapable of navigating the new mountain of red tape.

"My phone has been hopping," said Simon McKeever, president of the Irish Exporters Association. He had spent the run up to Christmas worrying about whether or not there would be a deal and fielding calls from concerned members.

The last-gasp deal on Christmas Eve had brought relief and relative silence, but no one in the sector was under any illusions that it meant the predicted problems would simply disappear.

By mid-week McKeever was fielding a steady stream of calls from concerned hauliers.

"We have seen a high volume of queries, particularly on the import side," he said.

Hauliers bound for Ireland were running into difficulties with the UK's new Vat system and with the complex pre-boarding notification (PBN) forms that they needed to have completed to be allowed to board ships at Holyhead.

Information required to complete the forms was, in many cases, failing to make it along the winding path from exporters, to warehouses, to haulage firms.

"There seems to be a particular issue around how prepared British companies are - that is at the heart of many of the problems we are seeing. That is something that we had been warning a lot about last year and particularly in the run up to Christmas. And now it's coming to fruition."

A lack of specific customs expertise on this side of the Irish Sea was also evident as the week wore on and the problems mounted, he said.

McKeever was also growing increasingly concerned about the steadily increasing number of shipments getting tied up by the problems in the UK because it meant Irish-bound truck trailers were getting stuck on the wrong side of the Irish Sea.

"As more and more stuff gets clogged up in the system in the UK, that means less trailers in Ireland for the export industry, because they're stuck in the UK. That may have a knock on effect over time as well," he said.

Having had years to prepare for these first few days of Brexit, it was very concerning to many in the industry that such problems would manifest themselves so quickly, forcing Revenue into allowing temporary measures, even while freight volumes were a fraction of normal levels.

"This could have enormous implications for us if they don't sort out the issues quickly," he said. "I have concerns about where this will end up if we don't start getting solutions now at the rate that these problems are building."

Much greater disruption had been avoided since New Year's Day simply because of the huge temporary fall in volumes of trade in and out of the UK. Reports suggested that in Dover, and in some of the other UK ports, volumes were down 85pc year on year.

According to Simon McAllister, partner and Brexit lead at consulting firm EY, that had, for now, meant that huge trafffic jams had at least not formed on motorways leading to ports.

"That is a massive contraction in trade. And it seems to be driven both by the level of stockpiling that was done in December and the fact that quite a few businesses that we're aware of have basically decided to avoid sending anything this week to or from the UK. But despite that drop, it does seem like some of the systems are starting to creak," said McAllister.

Despite the low volumes there was still evidence that systems at some ports were struggling to cope, with tailbacks at ports such as Calais and Dover.

"The worry would be that as volumes build where there is anything that is under a little bit of pressure, it will start to accumulate and you will have an aggregating effect.

"And suddenly there's a big blockage arising from lots of small blockages all the way through.

"It sounds like the UK is experiencing some pressure on the new immigration system as well. So throughout the system there seems to be pressure," he said.

About 10,000 trucks a day on average pass through the port of Dover.

When volumes return to that level in the days and weeks to come the real toll of Brexit on the logistics industry that keeps the wheels of trade rolling will reveal itself.

And as the customs and tariff easements on goods imported from the EU to the UK, designed to ease potential problems, are removed in the months to come - not to mention the temporary easing of customs form requirements in recent days - the pressure will only increase.

"For those vehicles that have the right documents in place they're spending two or three minutes checking each truck.

"That aggregates up quite quickly when you have 1,000s of trucks. But the real issue is those trucks that don't have the right documents. All you need is a few dozen of those coming off each ferry in a place like Dover and that is going to cause problems," said McAllister.

For consumers, the key implication of all this could ultimately be price inflation, according to McAllister: "Everything that's happening in the UK and here for businesses that are exporting and importing is just adding complexity."

Inevitability, he said, at least some of these costs will be passed on to end-consumers in the form of higher prices.

Those extra costs are already very real for Irish businesses that are shipping their produce across the Irish Sea to the UK.

Kilkenny-based Goatsbridge Trout Farm is just one of many firms to have seen an immediate impact.

"You are probably talking a minimum of €50,000 in extra costs off our bottom line, not to mention disruption to logistics that may cause us problems with our retailer," said Mag Kirwan, who along with her husband Ger, runs the Thomastown-based enterprise.

For the last two years the company has supplied its premium smoked trout products to Sainsburys in the UK and hopes to win other major retailer contracts.

Given the value of an exclusive contract with Sainsburys for a small Irish family business they took its preparations for Brexit very seriously, said Mag Kirwan.

Despite the administration costs it would add, for example a UK corporation tax liability, Goatsbridge has established a new UK entity to look after the import process on the far side of the Irish Sea.

As a precaution, it also stockpiled four months supply of its product in England.

"Obviously this comes with extra costs but we took that chance because we couldn't be sure that we weren't going to have a trade deal," she said.

It means that, for now, the company needs only to ship a quarter of the volume that would usually need to because it has stockpiled.

Nevertheless, it is already facing Brexit related challenges.

"Up to this, product we produce today would be over there with our distributor tomorrow and in our retailer the following day. That won't be the case now.

"The new arrangement that we have now with a different distributor who has told us that they will collect on day one but delivery could be on day four or day five, certainly for the first few weeks.

"That has serious consequences for us because we have a short shelf life product and this increases the waste on shelf," said Kirwan.

But the other big change that has immediately hit the company is the cost of sending a pallet of its product across the Irish Sea.

Up to now the company had an arrangement with another local exporter to share containers which had greatly reduced the cost but, because of the complexity of the new customs regime, this is no longer possible so it needs to pay the full €130 per pallet cost. But that is just for starters.

To navigate the forest of red tape that is now strewn across the export process on both sides of the Irish Sea, Goatsbridge, like many other Irish exporters, has engaged a new transport company that works with specialist customs agents.

The whole process adds another €60 per pallet in charges on the Irish side and the same again on the UK side.

That is before new health regulations kick in later in the year that will require on-site inspections

"The cost for us has probably tripled per pallet," said Kirwan.

"But at least we know that we are in the hands of professionals who know what they are doing.

"If we were to do this stuff ourselves independently we couldn't be sure that there wouldn't be issues.

"But we feel that by investing for the first three to six months, and working with these guys and paying whatever we need to pay, we are going to be sure that we have less disruptions. It is costly but it is an investment and the important thing for us is that we don't upset our customers."

Kirwan hopes that after the initial period is over and everything settles down that the company will be in a position to do its own customs paperwork, thus reducing its outgoings.

Despite the huge jump in costs, she believes that the work they have put into preparing for Brexit now presents them with a unique opportunity within its sector.

"I think we can be a route to market for more of our products and other fish products. I am trying to turn this thing on its head and turn it into an opportunity. We are expanding and investing heavily in the business despite Covid and Brexit and if others are now going to be less willing to do business with the UK then that opens up opportunity in terms of other fish products," she said.

Covid meant that the company also had to temporarily put a halt to deals it was in the process of getting over the line with two other big retailers, Waitrose and online supermarket Ocado.

"We had the initial stage meetings with both companies but Covid meant that we couldn't move on with the process.

"But we also didn't know what was happening with Brexit and whether there would be tariffs. The fact that there are no tariffs means we can now look to get them on board over the next year."

Goatsbridge is far from the only Irish firm to have heavily stockpiled in the weeks before Christmas.

Such was the amount of stockpiled produce amassed before a deal was finally struck on Christmas Eve that the pace of growth in Ireland's manufacturing sector hit a five-month high in December, according to the AIB IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI).

It climbed to 57.2 in December from 52.2 in November, recording the second-highest reading since August 2018. The five percentage-point rise was the third-biggest on record.

While economists said this was partly a result of the strength in global manufacturing, it was a clear indication of the fear among Irish exporters of the huge impact that new trading arrangements were likely to have on the mechanics of trade.

The massive lorry tailbacks in Kent ahead of Christmas will only have stoked those fears further despite the fact that these were caused in large part by the dizzying escalation of the Covid pandemic.

Untangling the two very different once-in-a-lifetime problems is becoming increasingly difficult, according to EY's Simon McAllister.

"In the end, the issues around Brexit, like everything else, are unfolding against the seismic backdrop of the Covid pandemic," he said.

"It will be very difficult here and in the UK, but particularly in the UK, to be able to tell what the economic impact will have been of Brexit when it's so hard to get a baseline because of the Covid impact.

"Covid is causing supply chain issues in almost the same way as Brexit so the two are genuinely intermingled at this point. Disentangling the two will be interesting for economists and academics and the fight about which one is greater will be a political debate," he said.

By then businesses in the real world will have long since made their own judgment on the new arrangements.

Ambitious companies like Goatsbridge will continue to load up their pallets in Kilkenny to send to their British customers and will always be looking for ways to overcome the new challenges of what was once a much simpler endeavour.