Brexit gets done but the red flags are still flying

With trade at a fraction of normal levels, disruption has not yet hit the headlines. But signs are not good for the future, writes Fearghal O'Connor

Calm before the storm?: Trade across the Irish Sea has been remarkably trouble-free since Brexit. Photo: Colin Keegan Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

With all eyes on national lockdowns and the US Capitol last week, Brexit seemed to come and go with barely a whimper or a traffic jam, like a logistics version of the Y2K bug.

To the casual observer, dire warnings of massive disruption and chaos seemed to come to naught.

But red flags were flying - and continue to fly a week later - for those who knew where to look.

