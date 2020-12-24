Brexit deal welcomed but concern for Agri-food sector over new 'competitive forces'

A police car passes trucks parked on the M20 motorway in Operation Stack near Ashford as Britain's biggest port stopped all traffic heading to Europe. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

News of an agreement between the EU and the UK on terms of a future trade agreement post Brexit has been greeted with relief by those in the Agri-food sector.

However fears have been raised over the impact of non-tariff barriers while the IFA has warned the over the possibility of cheap food imports damaging the vital UK market for Irish food.

Bord Bia said it welcomed the agreement, but signalled caution on the impact of new competitive forces in a post-Brexit Britain.

Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, said it welcomed the clarity that the deal brings for Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture sectors but considerable uncertainty still lies ahead for our largest indigenous sector.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in Downing Street on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in London, Britain December 24, 2020. Paul Grover /Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in Downing Street on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in London, Britain December 24, 2020. Paul Grover /Pool via REUTERS

"With €4.5 billion in food exports destined for the UK last year, this market is crucial for our beef, dairy, prepared consumer foods and some horticulture producers.

"Four years into the Brexit process, from 1st January 2021, Ireland will face an entirely new set of competitive forces in a post-Brexit Britain as customs compliance procedures are introduced and the market further expands to global competition," she said.

January will see the introduction of customs declarations, health certificates and other processes that will be new to many exporters and will add additional costs and complexities to decades old supply chains.

"A continuing lack of detail on some elements of Great Britain’s Border Operating Model will also bring uncertainty from January," she highlighted.

Paul Kelly Food and Drink Ireland said the agreement was welcome as disastrous tariffs have been avoided but the agreement reached is still very much a hard Brexit.

However, he said Food and drink companies will face substantial non-tariff barriers to trade between Ireland and Great Britain with customs, SPS and other food safety requirements in a few days’ time.

“This will lead to substantial ongoing costs which will have to be absorbed not just by the food supply chain but by consumers as well. Reaching agreement on measures to ease and facilitate customs and SPS requirements should now be a priority for both sides. This is the only way to reduce trade friction and limit the costs passed onto the food chain and the consumer”.

Cheap food imports

IFA President Tim Cullinan commended the work of the EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier for his patience and perseverance in pursuit of an outcome that steered away from a crash-out situation.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following their statement on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in Brussels, Belgium December 24, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following their statement on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in Brussels, Belgium December 24, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

“We have real concerns about how non-tariff barriers will impact on our ability to keep trade flows moving. The scenes at Dover this week, with hundreds of trucks backed up and freight delayed, does not bode well. Green Lanes have been implemented previously for food exports. These must be prioritised after Jan 1st,” he said.

Tim Cullinan also said the longer-term implication for our food exports could be the flooding of the UK market by cheap imports. “Farmers here on the island of Ireland and in the UK are steadfast in their view of standards. The danger is that the deal isn’t robust enough to ensure the regulations of the Single Market are adhered to,” he said.

He said the UK agenda is to offer access to their food market to Australia, New Zealand Canada, the US and the Mercosur countries of South America in exchange for trade deals with those countries.

"If that happens, then the value of the UK market for Irish food exports will be cut and Irish farmers will suffer huge income losses, with knock-on effects on EU markets. The level playing field provisions built into this deal by the EU must stop any race to the bottom," he said.

