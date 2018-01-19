Brexit deal must see recalculation of TRQs for agri products agreed under historic trade deals - IFA

The outcome of Phase 2 of the Brexit negotiations will determine the fate of Irish food exports to our largest market, the UK, with serious implications for farming.

This was the key challenge IFA dairy and livestock leaders put to Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed and the Department of Agriculture at a meeting of the Stakeholders Brexit Consultative Committee in Dublin this week.

The IFA National Dairy Chairman Tom Phelan and National Livestock Chairman Angus Woods attended the Brexit meeting and made it very clear that Minister Creed must deliver a positive outcome with full unimpeded market access to the UK for agriculture and farming in the negotiations on the post-Brexit relationship agreement between the EU and the UK. IFA National Dairy Chairman Tom Phelan said, “Keeping an ‘invisible’ border between Northern Ireland and the Republic is crucial for our integrated agri-food sector and dairy industry.

"Maintaining the east-west trade flows may be even more important as the UK accounts for 35% of our food exports, with cheddar cheese, beef, poultry, pig and sheep meat especially dependent on British sales. “Not only is continued access critical post-Brexit, ensuring that the value of the UK market is not undermined by imports from third countries is key.