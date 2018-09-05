Brexit: Creed highlights potential damage of 'no-deal' on agri-food sector in Ireland and UK

Despite Ireland being the biggest source of the UK’s food imports in relation to beef and dairy, agri-food trade across the Irish Sea is not one-way traffic, British Irish Chamber of Commerce seminar heard this morning.

It was highlighted that Ireland imports in the region of €4bn per annum of agri-food products from the UK.

It was in this context that Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed who provided the keynote address said that a “no-deal is the worst possible deal for the agri-food sector both in Ireland and in the UK”.

“It would almost certainly result in the imposition of tariffs on food exports in both directions in addition to non tariff barriers such as customs inspection formalities.

“This would be a damaging combination of additional with would damage food business in both jurisdictions,” he said.

The Minister also outlined that Ireland’s contingency planning is well advanced and said his Department is working with customs other authorities to ensure they are prepared to fulfil there legal obligations in any scenario.

Minister Creed outlined the contingency measures the Government are taking to enhance the competitiveness of the agri-food sector in Ireland, and strongly reiterated the Government’s determination to secure the best outcome possible from the Brexit negotiations.

At the event the British Irish Chamber of Commerce called for enhanced measures to Brexit-proof Ireland’s agri-food sector in Budget 2019.