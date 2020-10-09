Farming

Farming

Brexit Briefing: Stand by for re-run of ‘Cod Wars’ of the 1970s if deal on post-Brexit fishing rights isn’t worked out

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney goes to Belfast to meet Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins Expand

John Downing Twitter

Here’s a quick look at the latest state of play.

Dublin

Stand by for a re-run of the “Cod Wars” of the early 1970s as fishing boat crews’ tempers flare. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says that a deal must be worked out to allow EU boats continued access to lucrative UK waters after Brexit.

In the 1970s there were clashes between British crews and those from Iceland after the latter declared a big exclusion zone. This time around the confrontational crews could be from Ireland and Britain, probably mainly from Scotland.

