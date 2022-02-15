Bord Bia targets food and drink exports in Middle East to hit €380m

The Irish stand at Gulfood, which features 4,000 companies from 120 countries and will attract 90,000 visitors this week

Almost two years to the day after Ireland's initial Covid lockdown in 2020, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue this week is leading a Trade Mission to promote Irish food and drink in the Middle East.

Exports to the Middle East were worth €311m with Saudi Arabia and the UAE accounting for 50pc of that trade and identified as priority markets in the region by Bord Bia.

Fourteen Irish food and drink companies are part of the Trade Mission, as Bord Bia launches its new three-year business strategy for the region, which aims to grow food and drink exports to the region to €380m by 2025.

This week the delegation will visit Gulfood the world's largest annual food, beverage and hospitality fair and will also take in the Food, Agriculture and Livelihoods themed week at EXPO 2020.

Gulfood will showcase food and drink exports from 120 countries with over 4,000 companies, including Irish companies such as Glanbia, Dawn Farms, Lakeland Dairies and Silver Hill Duck.

According to Bord Bia, this week's trade mission is aimed at business generation and conversion, government-to-government engagement on market access and enhancing the reputation of Ireland as a trusted supplier as well as enhancing market understanding for Irish exporters looking to target the Middle East.

Bord Bia’s new three-year strategy outlines a target of €380m in Irish food and drink exports to the wider Middle East region by 2025, led by dairy and consumer foods.

Ailish Forde, Global Business Development Director, Bord Bia, said the Gulf region represents high potential growth opportunities for Irish food and drink producers.

She said that in a region where as much as 80-90pc of food is imported, food security remains a key strategic and policy priority for Gulf states. “Currently there are 43m people living in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and by 2050 this is expected to increase to 58m. Population growth has played, and will continue to play, a significant role in the surge in demand for food and food imports. Despite successes in developing domestic food production capabilities, these countries will remain largely reliant on importing food. Ireland is ideally positioned to meet this demand and, through Origin Green, can provide the perfect solution for the growing demands of consumers whose changing dietary habits mean they are becoming more aware of the need to purchase sustainably produced food.”

Currently, dairy and prepared consumer foods (PCF) are the two highest valued categories of Irish food and drink exports to the region, amounting to €272m and €21m respectively, although Irish dairy exports to the Middle East declined by 11pc in 2021 from €307m in 2020.

Within dairy exports, the largest categories are fat filled milk powder (FFMP) and infant food, valued at €111.8m in 2020 and €104.5m in 2020, followed by cheese, with Irish exports valued at €40.7m.

According to Bord Bia, exports of Irish food and drink to the UAE remained strong in 2021 at €54m, comprising primarily of dairy and dairy ingredients (€41.8m), consumer foods (€7m) and seafood (€1.5m), while exports to Saudi Arabia were valued at €101m comprising mainly of dairy (€91m) and consumer foods (€6m).

The UAE is an important market for PCF exporters — there is more Irish produce on the shelves of supermarkets in the UAE than in any other market outside the UK and Ireland.

However, PCF exports to the region were €22.5m in 2020, a fall of 20pc reflective of Covid-19 channel disruption and altered consumer behaviour. Across the Middle East this category of food and drink is led by ice-cream, meal solutions such as ready meals, soups, pizzas, as well as confectionery and juices. Irish ice-cream exports to the Middle East were worth €7.1m in 2020.

And, while dairy and dairy ingredients represent the vast majority of Ireland’s food exports to the Middle East, other exports include beef, lamb, farmhouse cheeses, consumer dairy, poultry, fish, bakery, confectionery, herbs, tea, relishes, preserves, potatoes, snacks and alcohol.

Speaking this week at the trade mission, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said Ireland's planned export growth is based on "premium quality, safe and sustainably produced food products, with family farms as the bedrock of our food system.

"The current market dynamics of the Gulf region, including strong GDP and increased consumer spending power, will make it an increasingly important market for our export-focused food industry.”