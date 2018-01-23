Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 24 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Bord Bia has no role in policing products that are being “chopped up and marketed” as Irish

Tara McCarthy is leading the drive to expand non-EU markets for Irish food produce. Photo: Alan Rowlette
Tara McCarthy is leading the drive to expand non-EU markets for Irish food produce. Photo: Alan Rowlette

Claire Fox

Bord Bia has no role in policing products that are being “chopped up and marketed” as Irish, the organisation has said.

Bord Bia’s CEO Tara McCarthy and Bord Bia Director of Quality Assurance Michael Maloney appeared before the Joint Committee on Agriculture today to address the roles the organisation is playing to address key Irish and global food issues.

Senator Pat Lombard of the committee questioned Bord Bia on the growing concern in the farming community that products that are not produced in Ireland are being “chopped up and marketed” as Irish.

“Is there anything we can do to stop products like poultry that are being produced in places like France but are being chopped up and marketed as Irish. Is the knowledge there that it’s not an Irish product?” he asked.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice also questioned what the organisation intended to do about products that were being wrongly stamped with an Irish label.

“Farmer organisations in different parts of the country brought to our attention that even though meat may be stamped as Irish it wasn’t Irish at all. What do you intend to do to curtail that problem?”

Addressing these concerns, Mr Maloney said Bord Bia has no role in policing such products and advised that the majority of  consumers are educated when it comes to identifying the Bord Bia Quality Mark.

“In relation to meat stamped as Irish, if meat is being misrepresented in the market place that’s an issue for other bodies other than Bord Bia. We don’t have the responsibility of policing how it is portrayed in the market place,” he said.

Also Read

“We can speak for 95pc of Irish products that are under the Bord Bia Quality Mark and that means its 100pc born, reared and slaughtered in Ireland. The consumer awareness is extremely high and the message is getting across.”

Bord Bia also told the committee that it would be launching a sustainable poultry scheme in summer 2018 which would be phased in as part of the Quality Assurance Scheme.

In terms of addressing climate change and sustainability issues, Mc McCarthy said that more than 170,000 audits of farms  under the Quality Assurance Scheme, while it is ambitious in meeting its FoodWise 2025 targets which incorporate both the climate change and sustainability agenda.

“To date over 170,000 carbon footprint assessments have been completed.  Feedback reports to farmers highlight where improvements can be made.  All of Bord Bia’s Sustainability Assurance Schemes are independently accredited to the European Standard for Product Certification,” she said.

“The Carbon Footprint models have been developed in partnership with Teagasc and are also independently accredited by the Carbon Trust to the PAS 2050 Standard.  Over 36,000 audits are conducted annually.”

“The FoodWise 2025 strategy of the DAFM, while setting ambitious targets for the growth of the agrifood sector, acknowledges the importance of balancing production with environmental management and protection and identifies over 70 actions to achieve agricultural sustainability. 

“Collaboration and co-operation from all stakeholders in the industry will be required to achieve this ambition.

In relation to Brexit, Ms McCarthy added that market diversification would be key, with Japan offering market opportunities for Irish cheddar, 50pc of which is currently exported to the UK.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

'There's a future for every farm and it may or may not be within the family...
Farmer Thomas Reid of Maynooth, Co Kildare, leaving court yesterday

Changes to CPO legislation on the way after farmer prevents purchase of land...
Minister Michael Creed. Picture: Arthur Carron

Calls for clear timeline on the roll-out of the farmer Low-Cost Loans
IFA President Joe Healy, flanked by General Secretary Damian McDonald and IFA Deputy President Richard Kennedy, pictured addressing the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Irish Farmers Association in Dublin today.

'Retailers are the modern-day dictators abusing their power to accumulate...
Darragh McCullough

Darragh McCullough on why you can't beat selling from the farm gate
British Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove

UK farm payments to be paid at current levels for four years

New Principal at Teagasc Clonakilty Agricultural College


Top Stories

MEP Seán Kelly is pictured with Tom Clair from Maghera, Lahinch, Co Clare and his daughter Trisha and son Donnacha. The Clair family presented their case to the European Parliament's Petitions Committee in Brussels today with Mr Kelly's assistance.

EU to ask Department to 'review' case of farming couple who were refused...
Fodder donated from Durrow, Co Laois to farmers in Co Clare struggling with fodder shortages.

'It's amazing how generous people are when they realise you are in trouble'
A slurry tanker helps drain flood water. Picture: Peter Ormond

VIDEO: 'There was rivers running down the roads' - Houses flooded for second...
(Stock picture)

Attack of the birds - huge flocks of pigeons wreak havoc on farmer's crop
The next stage: Merkel and Macron both favour greater centralisation

Germany and France to prepare joint position on EU farm reform
Stock image

'Our thoughts and prayers are with them' - First farm death of the year...
Library Image. Thinkstock

'I worked hard for the last 20-plus years to expand the farm - Now I wonder has...