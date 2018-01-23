Bord Bia has no role in policing products that are being “chopped up and marketed” as Irish, the organisation has said.

Bord Bia’s CEO Tara McCarthy and Bord Bia Director of Quality Assurance Michael Maloney appeared before the Joint Committee on Agriculture today to address the roles the organisation is playing to address key Irish and global food issues.

Senator Pat Lombard of the committee questioned Bord Bia on the growing concern in the farming community that products that are not produced in Ireland are being “chopped up and marketed” as Irish. “Is there anything we can do to stop products like poultry that are being produced in places like France but are being chopped up and marketed as Irish. Is the knowledge there that it’s not an Irish product?” he asked.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice also questioned what the organisation intended to do about products that were being wrongly stamped with an Irish label. “Farmer organisations in different parts of the country brought to our attention that even though meat may be stamped as Irish it wasn’t Irish at all. What do you intend to do to curtail that problem?”