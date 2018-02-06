Bird flu detected in eagle found dead in Tipperary

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine today announced that the virus was found in a white-tailed sea eagle found dead on 31 January.

The HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSE-HPSC) and the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) advise that the risk to public health from H5N6 avian influenza is very low and that the disease poses no food safety risk for consumers.

The finding is not unexpected given the detection of highly pathogenic H5N6 in wild birds in multiple locations in Great Britain since the start of January and in other European countries prior to that. Further tests are being carried out to determine whether the virus is the same strain of H5N6.