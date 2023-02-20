Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Bird flu alarm drives world towards once-shunned vaccines

  • Severe bird flu kills millions of fowl worldwide
  • EU on track to allow bird flu vaccinations
  • Mexico, Ecuador recently launched vaccination campaigns
  • U.S. government reluctant due to fears of trade barriers
A person holds a test tube labelled &quot;Bird Flu&quot; next to eggs, in this picture illustration, January 14, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Expand

Close

A person holds a test tube labelled &quot;Bird Flu&quot; next to eggs, in this picture illustration, January 14, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

A person holds a test tube labelled "Bird Flu" next to eggs, in this picture illustration, January 14, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

A person holds a test tube labelled "Bird Flu" next to eggs, in this picture illustration, January 14, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Sybille de La Hamaide

French duck farmer Herve Dupouy has culled his flock four times since 2015 to stop the spread of bird flu but as a wave of deadly outbreaks nears his farm once again, he says it's time to accept a solution once considered taboo: vaccination.

"The goal is that our animals don't fall ill and that they don't spread the virus," Dupouy said on his farm in Castelneu-Tursan in southwestern France. "Our job as farmers is not to gather dead animals."

Most Watched

Privacy