Beyond Meat Cuts Sales Forecast as Shoppers Trade Down

A chef assembles a 'beyond burger', made with a Beyond Meat Inc. plant-based burger patty, on the kitchen pass inside a TGI Friday's Inc. restaurant. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg Expand

Deena Shanker

Beyond Meat Inc. slashed its revenue outlook for the full year, saying that shoppers are trading down from its plant-based options to cheaper animal proteins.

The shares, which have lost about 50% of their value so far this year, fell 1.1% at 5:32 p.m. in late New York trading.

