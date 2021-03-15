Battle on to save once-valuable seed potato industry

Ireland is working to revive the once-valuable seed potato industry given that imports from Scotland are now prohibited under EU-UK trade rules.

IFA, Teagasc and Bord Bia are encouraging local potato growers to source seed from Irish suppliers since supplies from Britain are prohibited under the trade agreement or TCA concluded between the UK and EU last Christmas.

More than 30,000t of seed potatoes were exported from Ireland to Europe and the Middle East up to the 1980s. However, the trade slowly died out in Ireland, despite the country being classed a ‘high grade region’ within the EU for growing seed potatoes.

Last year, Ireland grew just 40pc of its seed potato requirements, or around 4,000-4,500 tonnes.

The remaining 5,500-6,000 tonnes of certified seed potatoes were imported, at a cost of around €3.5 million.

Scotland supplied 60pc of Ireland’s imported seed potatoes last year, with 18pc coming from Northern Ireland, and a further 10pc from England. The remainder came from Europe.

IFA potato chairman, Thomas McKeown, said the exclusion of Scottish seed potatoes from the EU was both a concern and an opportunity for Irish spud growers.

Mr McKeown accepted that securing seed potato supplies for 2022 plantings could prove challenging, but he said there was an opportunity for Irish growers to fill the void in the market.

He pointed out that Ireland was one of four ‘high grade regions’ in the EU which were classified as particularly suited to growing seed potatoes because of their disease-free status. The other regions include the Azores, an area of Finland, and parts of northern Germany.

Mr McKeown said, there was no reason why seed from all the non- controlled potato varieties such as queens and kerrs pinks, could not be produced in Ireland.

The IFA representative encouraged growers of these varieties to make arrangements with existing Irish seed producers, in order to secure supplies for next season.

“As part of the Potato Development Group, IFA along with Teagasc and Bord Bia, are endeavouring to facilitate this process,” he said.

There are less than 20 specialised seed potato growers in Ireland, planting around 230 hectares.

However, if the enterprise recovered to 1980s’ levels, the business could be worth in excess of €15 million.

Charlie Doherty from Burt in Donegal certainly sees an opportunity for Irish growers. He plans to double the area of ground under seed potatoes to around 55 acres this year.

He grew 30-35 acres last year, but he feels there will be more demand for seed potatoes for next year’s main crop plantings.

“There was always a tradition of growing seed potatoes in Donegal. There is now an opportunity to recover the industry; and it is up to growers to grasp it,” Mr Doherty maintained.

He said growers had the facilities, the fridges and drying stores, to produce high-grade seed. What was needed was a commitment from main-crop potato growers to take that seed.

“I have built a market selling seed potatoes to the same men for 10 years. If the commitment is there from commercial growers for the seed, we can grow it,” Mr Doherty insisted.