Battle on to save once-valuable seed potato industry

Seed potatoes was once a very valuable crop for Irish growers Expand

Declan O'Brien

Ireland is working to revive the once-valuable seed potato industry given that imports from Scotland are now prohibited under EU-UK trade rules.

IFA, Teagasc and Bord Bia are encouraging local potato growers to source seed from Irish suppliers since supplies from Britain are prohibited under the trade agreement or TCA concluded between the UK and EU last Christmas.

More than 30,000t of seed potatoes were exported from Ireland to Europe and the Middle East up to the 1980s. However, the trade slowly died out in Ireland, despite the country being classed a ‘high grade region’ within the EU for growing seed potatoes.

