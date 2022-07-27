Farming

BASF considers more ammonia production cuts in gas supply crunch-sources

* BASF cut ammonia output in Sept, could do again - sources

* Yara's ammonia output across Europe is 27% below capacity

* SKW, Ineos say monitoring situation closely

Germany's BASF is the world's largest chemical company Expand

Ludwig Burger

Germany's BASF, the world's largest chemical company, is considering further cuts to ammonia production due to soaring natural gas prices, two sources familiar with the matter said, with potential ramifications from farming to fizzy drinks.

Germany's biggest ammonia maker SKW Piesteritz and number four Ineos also said they could not rule out production cuts as the country grapples with disruption to Russian gas supplies.

