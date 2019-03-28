Balmoral Show bosses in talks to make annual attraction even bigger

Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) boss Alan Crowe has said the body is eager to increase its footprint at the Maze.

Joining Ulster Bank to launch this year's Balmoral Show, the chief executive said the event, which runs from May 15 to May 18 at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn, would be more important than ever in light of Brexit.

Mr Crowe, who took over at the RUAS last year, also revealed the organisation was in talks with the Maze Long Kesh Development Corporation (MLKDC) over extending its reach on the land.

The RUAS is currently a tenant on the land, which is managed by MLKDC.

Mr Crowe said: "We have a footprint of 55 acres at Maze with a further option of 10 acres, but we would like to take that up to 100 acres and are in negotiations with MLKDC.

"That is a plan for the next three to five years, which will also bring further investment of infrastructure on the site."

Nigel Walsh, director of corporate and commercial banking at chief sponsor Ulster Bank, said: "The Balmoral Show encapsulates everything that is great about our local food and agriculture industries.

"After 10 years as the show's principal sponsor, we believe this partnership brings Ulster Bank even closer to our customers operating in these sectors and makes it easier for us to show how we can meet their needs.