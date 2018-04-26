Ask Feargal: I run a medium-sized farm rearing lamb and plan to set up a farm shop. Any advice?

Q. I run a medium-sized farm rearing lamb and plan to set up a farm shop. Is there any advice you can give?

A. It is great that you are adding value to what you are doing and also setting up a direct link with the consumer. That will allow you to make a premium on the product and potentially build a brand for the future.

However, farm shops are complex - and Ireland doesn't have a long history in this area yet. The biggest challenge can be to get the public from the urban areas to travel to the farm on a regular enough basis to give you the revenue you will need. First, ensure that people know your story and that will involve developing a strong marketing and PR campaign. Working with digital media, which can be cost-effective, and trying to secure free PR in the local media will all help.

Running on-farm events like opening up the farm to the public for a 'lambing weekend' is a great way to get people to know that you exist. Events like this really appeal to families. I saw on social media recently a very successful version of this when Maperath Farm in Co Meath invited their customers to their turkey farm a few weeks before Christmas. Smart business!