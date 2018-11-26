Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 26 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Argentina says its close to inking a two-way beef deal with US

Hugh Bronstein and Cassandra Garrison

Argentina is on the verge of signing a deal with the United States that would allow two-way trade of fresh beef for the first time in nearly two decades, the South American country’s international trade secretary, Marisa Bircher, told Reuters.

The agreement, expected to be signed within days, would simultaneously open beef imports to both countries, Bircher said in an interview.

“We are negotiating the reopening to happen over the days ahead,” she said. “All the technical and administrative questions have been settled.”

At a time when the country is seeking to boost beef sales abroad, the agreement would allow Argentina to show other prospective buyers that its meat is healthy enough to enter a country with some of the world’s toughest sanitary protocols.

The deal would also open a new market for the U.S. cattle sector, although demand for U.S. beef is low in Argentina. The country is famous for its quality steaks, some tender enough to be cut with a spoon as demonstrated with a flourish by waiters in the iconic steak houses of Buenos Aires.

Argentina will have a 20,000 tonne limit on its exports to the United States, Bircher said, while there will be no limit on U.S. beef going to Argentina.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Trade Representative’s Office in Washington, and the U.S. embassy in Buenos Aires did not respond to requests for comment.

Bircher said Argentina stopped exporting beef to the United States about 17 years ago due to U.S. concerns about Argentine cattle being contaminated by foot-and-mouth disease.

Also Read

“We have eliminated that through a vaccine programme in our livestock sector,” she said.

Another senior Argentine official, speaking on background, confirmed that Argentina and the United States were “close” to a deal. The last time the United States sent fresh beef to Argentina was in 1999, according to Argentina’s official statistics agency.

A truck carrying cattle heads south on national route 34 in Santiago del Estero province, Argentina, April 9, 2018. Picture taken April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A truck carrying cattle heads south on national route 34 in Santiago del Estero province, Argentina, April 9, 2018. Picture taken April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Once one of the world’s top five beef suppliers, Argentina was hobbled under the anti-farm policies of the country’s previous president, Cristina Fernandez. The country fell off the top 10 list of beef exporters during her eight-year presidency.

It is back in the top 10, according to USDA data and could get into the top five next year thanks to the free market policies of President Mauricio Macri and a sharp weakening of the local peso currency this year.

It’s a delicate time for the world food system. Traditional trade routes of grains and oilseeds have been interrupted by a trade war between Washington and Beijing. The world’s two biggest economies are now looking for new commercial partnerships to strengthen their positions.

to bolster their positions in their trade war.

A U.S. beef deal with Argentina could provide a glimmer of good news for U.S. farmers after weeks of bearish trade war headlines.

Reuters

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into a vessel. Stock image. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Irish backstop could kill UK plans for live export ban
LacPatrick was formed from the merger of Town of Monaghan Dairy in the Republic and Ballyrashane Dairy in the North. It processes more than 600 million litres of milk from more than 1,000 farmers, roughly half on each side of the Border

Cross-border row erupts after co-op cuts milk prices paid to farmers North...
The World Health Organisation warns antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health, food security and development. Stock picture

New EU rules will see critical antibiotics set aside for human use only
Stock photo

'Rights landowners must not be trampled upon' - Farmer protest to go ahead...
caption to come

Auction action starts to wind down after summer sales surge
Stock photo

Man drove car in ‘intimidating manner’ at neighbour and relation moving...
Digging deep: The programme’s presenter Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin at Teagasc’s Soil Research Centre

Farming under threat as soil fertility falls 40pc in 10 years