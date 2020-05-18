April work permits to non-EU nationals soar - Meat factories among top employers

'The most permits issued last month were to Amazon Data Services Ireland with 59, followed by Rosderra Irish Meats and Google.' Stock photo

The number of work permits issued to companies for workers from outside the European Economic Area hit 1,772 in April, the highest since online records began.

All workers from outside the EEA require an employment permit to work in Ireland unless they have an exemption.

The Department for Business Enterprise and Innovation (DBEI) issues permits to applicants who have received a job offer from a company based in Ireland, with a minimum salary threshold of €32,000 for a critical skills employment permit and of around €30,000 for general employment permits.

According to DBEI statistics, which show the number of permits issued between 2009 and April 2020, April's 1,772 figure was the highest. It was up 44pc on March.

The most permits issued last month were to Amazon Data Services Ireland with 59, followed by Rosderra Irish Meats and Google. Since the start of the year, the most permits were issued to Dawn Meats with 160, followed by Google Ireland and Rosderra.

The DBEI said it had prioritised the processing of permit applications for medical personnel, resulting in 1,389 being issued to this cohort since mid-March. Applications from medical personnel accounted for 37pc of the employment permits issued in April, with roles in ICT accounting for 30pc.

