ANALYSIS-Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

* Portugal in favour, France and Austria raise objections

* Deal needs approval from European Parliament and EU countries

* EU seeks Brazil commitments on deforestation, climate change

* EU-China investment agreement also set for intense scrutiny

Anger: Farmers protesting against the Mercosur deal outside Leinster House, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Anger: Farmers protesting against the Mercosur deal outside Leinster House, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Anger: Farmers protesting against the Mercosur deal outside Leinster House, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Anger: Farmers protesting against the Mercosur deal outside Leinster House, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Philip Blenkinsop

As the European Union looks forward to a fresh start with the United States under a new president, it is riddled with doubts over another transatlantic relationship.

A trade pact struck in 2019 with the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay after two decades of talks promised to be the EU's largest deal, with the removal of 4 billion euros ($4.8 billion) of import tariffs on its products.

But two years later, it is unclear when - or whether - it will enter force due to Europe's concerns over Amazon deforestation and scepticism about Brazil's commitment to tackling climate change under President Jair Bolsonaro.

