An illegal slaughterhouse deemed 'immediate danger to human health' issued closure order
An illegal slaughterhouse that was deemed a "grave and immediate danger" to human health has been ordered to shut down by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).
The premises, which was occupied by Barry McConnon and located in Corcreaghy, Carrickmacross, Co Louth was issued a closure order by Louth County Council under the the FSAI Act of Ireland 1998.
According to the FSAI the establishment was "operating as a slaughterhouse without approval and as such animals were being slaughtered and dressed without the required official veterinary checks"
These checks include ante-mortem and post-mortem inspections which are intended to ensure that only meat fit for human consumption and derived from healthy animals enters the human food chain.
Four unidentified sheep of unknown origin and unknown health status, without required food chain information were also on the premises.
Other areas that deemed the premises unsafe were:
- The design and construction of the premises failed to permit adequate maintenance, cleaning and disinfection and failed to permit good food hygiene practices including protection against contamination.
- There was no hot running water available, or potable cold running water, for the purposes of hand washing, or cleaning and disinfection.
- There were no hand washing facilities available.There were no facilities available for disinfecting tools (with hot water supplied at not less than 82°C and/or alternative system) as required.
- There was no evidence of cleaning and sanitation throughout the premises.
- The overall condition of the premises and manner of operation poses a serious risk of food contamination and was a grave and Immediate danger to public health.