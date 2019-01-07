Allowing hormone-treated beef into the UK could turn British shoppers off meat altogether - new research

Allowing imports of products such as chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-treated beef in a post-Brexit trade deal could negatively impact the UK meat industry, according to new research.

Allowing imports of products such as chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-treated beef in a post-Brexit trade deal could negatively impact the UK meat industry, according to new research.

More than half of 1,000 people surveyed by YouGov commissioned by the ADHB said they would buy less chicken and beef in the event of a deal being struck that would see meat treated in this way hitting supermarket shelves.

Although the practices are not currently allowed in chicken and beef production in EU Member States, the research shows the introduction of these imported products could reduce demand for domestic meat.

For chicken, just 28pc of respondents said there would be no change at all to the amount they buy and 29pc for beef.

Furthermore, if products such as chlorine-washed chicken and beef treated with artificial growth hormones did arrive on the shelves, only around one in five (19pc) claim it would not have an impact on how they shop.

Eighty-three per cent of those surveyed said they would pay more attention to labelling, while 81pc would be concerned about quality and look more closely at the product.

More than three quarters of shoppers would also look more closely at production methods.

But separate AHDB research by Future Thinking shows while people claim provenance (25pc), quality assurance marks (13pc) and welfare standards (9pc) are important to them, what influences them at point of purchase is different – at 9pc, 5pc and 2pc respectively. Ease, taste and price were found to be the key drivers in store.