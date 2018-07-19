More than half of all sites considered to pose the greatest risk of breaching pollution regulations are involved in the food and drink sector.

Agri-food industry must clean up its act, says EPA

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says the agri-food sector needs to clean up its act due to the high number of processors found which do not comply with their licences.

The 'Industrial and Waste Licence Enforcement 2017' report, to be published today, identifies five sites which the environmental watchdog has prioritised for enforcement action.

It names the Arrow Group, in Kildare, Lacpatrick Dairies Ltd, in Monaghan, Rosderra Irish Meats Group (Edenderry), in Offaly, Starrus Eco Holdings Ltd (Munster), in Cork, and Western Brands Group Ltd, in Mayo.

All but Starrus Eco Holdings are in the food and drink sector.

The EPA said 19 sites had been included on a list of priority sites for enforcement over the last year, of which almost 60pc were from the agri-food sector.

"The national priority sites system has exceeded our expectations as a tool to drive environmental compliance," spokesperson Mary Gurrie said.

"Companies have come off the list in the past year by improving operational practices or making significant investment in infrastructure.