Agriculture Minister urges Irish meat industry 'not to drop the ball' on China access

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has urged the Irish meat industry "not to drop the ball" if it wants to maintain a good trade relationship with China.

Speaking at the ‘Doing Business in China’ seminar in Shanghai yesterday as part of his Department’s week-long trade mission to China, Minister Creed said while Ireland has gained beef access to China “on merit”, it’s important that all of the industry meets the strict Chinese regulations on quality and food safety if Ireland wants to maintain access.

“I am very confident about Ireland’s agri-food exports to China. In a few short years, the Chinese market has already proven its extraordinary potential. "Ireland’s agri-food exports to China have increased roughly five-fold from around €200 million in 2010 to approximately €1 billion last year. This achievement is truly remarkable and in many ways is a minor economic miracle.”

“However, with every offering, we’re selling the reputation of our country, and if anyone of us drops the ball, it will impact on us all,” he said. He also added that he met with Chinese officials yesterday to discuss the prospect of widening the Irish beef access beef deal as at present beef exported into China from Ireland will have to be boneless, frozen and under 30 months of age.