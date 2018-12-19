Farm Ireland
Agreement on unfair trading practices in the food supply chain will protect all EU farmers - Hogan

The European Parliament, the Council and the Commission reached today a political agreement on a new set of rules tp ensure protection of 100pc of EU farmers and of a very large majority of EU agri-food companies against practices contrary to good faith and fair dealing.

The new European law will cover agricultural and food products traded in the food supply chain, banning for the first time up to 16 unfair trading practices imposed unilaterally by one trading partner on another.

Other practices will only be permitted if subject to a clear and unambiguous upfront agreement between the parties involved.

The European Commission had tabled its legislative proposal in April 2018 to ensure more fairness in the food chain and provide a minimum protection across the EU.

This is the first time that EU level legislation will be implemented in this area. The new framework grants Member States the authority to enforce the new rules and impose sanctions in case of established infringements.

The agreement reached today will apply to anyone involved in the food supply chain with a turnover of €350m with differentiated levels of protection provided below that threshold.

The new rules will cover retailers, food processors, wholesalers, cooperatives or producers' organisations, or a single producer who would be engaging in any of the unfair trade practices identified.

The unfair trading practices to be banned include: late payments for perishable food products; last minute order cancellations; unilateral or retroactive changes to contracts; forcing the supplier to pay for wasted products and refusing written contracts.

Other practices will only be permitted if subject to a clear and unambiguous upfront agreement between the parties: a buyer returning unsold food products to a supplier; a buyer charging a supplier payment to secure or maintain a supply agreement on food products; a supplier paying for a buyer's promotion, advertising or marketing campaign.

The Commission says the implementation of these will not lead to higher prices for consumers.

In the course of the public consultation conducted by the Commission before presenting the proposal, consumer organisations encouraged the regulation of these practices because of their negative effect on consumers in the longer term.

Attending the final negotiating meeting with the European Parliament and Council representatives, Phil Hogan, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, said today's agreement paves the way for a first-time EU law which provides significant protection for all EU farmers, their organisations as well as small and mid-range businesses. 

"They will now be protected against all bigger operators acting unfairly and outside the rules. I would like to express my appreciation to all the negotiators, whose constructive approach and hard work ensured today's political agreement.

"I am particularly pleased that the agreement was achieved within a remarkably short eight months of the proposal's presentation by the Commission.”

Member States will designate authorities in charge of enforcing the new rules, including the ability to impose fines and initiate investigations based on complaints. Confidentiality can be requested by parties filing a complaint, to address concerns about possible retaliation. The Commission will set up a coordination mechanism between enforcement authorities to enable the exchange of best practice.

Following today's agreement, a vote will now take place in the European Parliament and the Council to formally endorse the text. Once fully adopted, Member States will have to transpose the new legislative text into their national law.

Online Editors

