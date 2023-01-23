Farming

Farming

Aged meat does not pose any additional risks compared to fresh meat

Pieces of meat in a maturation cabinet in a butcher shop at Mercado de la Paz, a traditional market in Barrio de Salamanca on October 28, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Cristina Arias/Cover/Getty Images) Expand

Aged meat does not pose any additional risks compared to fresh meat if it is aged under controlled conditions, EFSA experts concluded in a scientific opinion released last week.

Meat ageing is a process during which microbes and enzymes act upon the meat to break down the connective tissue, thereby tenderising the meat and giving it a richer flavour.

