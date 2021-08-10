Adding premium organic veg to a mixed farm

Una and Dan looking over the drying garlic

Healthy profits: Una Wycherley and Dan Hogan with their children Aoise and John Henry at Larkin’s Hill Farm in Puckane, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Photos: Jeff Harvey

The Hogan family farm has always been a mixed enterprise, but Una Wycherley has taken it a step further. The 125-acre beef and tillage farm in Nenagh, Co Tipperary now supplies premium organic produce throughout Ireland.

“My partner Dan and his brother Charlie and the generations before them have always farmed suckler beef cattle and tillage,” says Una.

“They grew a small amount of vegetables on a domestic level but never commercially.”

Having worked in horticulture for years, Una had reached a point where she wanted to work from home and start her own business.

Una, Dan and Charlie entered into partnership together in 2018, with the aim of Una taking the lead on diversifying part of the holding.

“The three of us have always worked well together, with each of us bringing something different to the table,” says Una. “I studied both horticulture and organic farming and Dan is trained in commercial organic farming and Charlie has a degree in agriculture from UCD.”

While Charlie continued to manage the suckler side of the farm, focusing more on organics, Una began working on what would soon become a 10-acre market garden of commercial horticulture, with Dan dividing his time between both aspects.

Una began by growing a small amount of seasonal veg in a bid to test the waters before launching as a business.

“The first year we started small. Even though I had good knowledge about growing plants and crops, we wanted to make sure that we had a market and that we could grow everything we wanted to,” she says.

“The soil here is ideal for growing crops as it’s very fertile, so I was confident it would go well.”

Una and Dan sowed their first seeds that spring and by summer they had enough salad plants and vegetable crops to harvest and sell.

“I set up a stall at the farmers’ market in Puckane and so many of our neighbours and friends visited it. Word spreads quickly in a small town like ours, and soon our name was out there,” says Una.

Buoyed by that success, Una decided to branch out a little further and began selling at a stall in Limerick city next. This led to a Limerick-based shop, The Urban Co-Op, asking her to come on board as one of their suppliers.

“Demand increased and the following year we expanded and increased the crops and varieties that we were producing. We erected a couple of second-hand polytunnels so that we could produce all year round,” she says.

“People want seasonal produce so we had to cover all avenues. Before I knew it, we were growing and harvesting over 30 different types of crops.”

Una was soon approached by Dublin/Wicklow-based company Harvest Day, which was about to start selling veg boxes. They wanted Una and her team to come on board as their main supplier.

“We started supplying the box scheme and it went really well. We were soon at a point where we decided to stop selling at the farmers’ markets and concentrate on the veg box scheme completely as we didn’t have time to do both,” she says.

“The veg box scheme took away the need for us to worry about selling and marketing the produce and gave me the time to focus on growing and producing the produce to the highest standard possible.

“Harvest Day were more interested in root vegetables such as carrots and potatoes so we had to change the dynamic of the farm a little to make this work. We had previously been focusing more on salad crops.”

Una’s business really got the kickstart it needed when she applied and got accepted into Supervalu’s Food Academy in 2020.

“The Food Academy was fantastic. Through it we connected with a marketing expert who helped us to develop a brand and labelling and all that comes with it,” she says.

Larkin’s Hill Farm produce is now stocked in Supervalu stores throughout Tipperary and the surrounding counties.

With the expansion of the business, Una and Dan required a space for packing their produce, so they converted an old hay shed on the farm into a packaging facility.

As their produce is available all year through, there isn’t much time off for the couple.

“Our year starts in January when we begin sowing in the propagation tunnel. We then begin planting the produce out in the fields in April and then harvesting begins later in the summer,” she says.

“Once a plant is at its best, you only have a window of about a week to harvest it. We do the likes of the salad crops all year round and we can do this because of the polytunnels.”

The day starts early for Una and her team, particularly this time of the year.

“Dan is always out in the fields around 5am, harvesting the veg for that day,” Una says.

“We pride ourselves on quality and freshness so the guys harvest the produce early in the morning, and the refrigerated vans are here to collect it between 9 and 10am. It’s then packed the following day and distributed, so it’s a quick turnaround.”

The entire farm is in the process of organic conversion, but this hasn’t meant much change for Una, Dan or Charlie.

“The farm has pretty much been farmed organically anyway and I’ve always grown everything organically too. It means that everything from compost to seed has to be 100pc organic,” says Una.

With just 10 acres of the land required for Una’s business, the rest is still used for beef and tillage.

“There’s 10 acres of barley grown on the farm as well as red clover and Italian rye grass which is grown for silage. The rest is pasture for the cattle,” says Una.

“Charlie runs a herd of Limousin cattle which he crosses with his Simmental bull.”

Una says that starting her new business has been helped by the fact that they could do most of the work themselves.

“Like most farmers, Dan and Charlie can turn their hands to anything, which has made this whole process easier.”

Q&A: ‘It took 12 months to get everything up and running and ready for our first sale’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

I don’t know the exact figure but we tried to keep costs low by buying second-hand equipment where we could. It was a gradual cost which made it easier.

How much time was needed to get the business off the ground?

It took around 12 months to get everything up and running and ready for our first sale.

Was financing readily available from the banks?

We were told that we needed to have the business up and running for a certain period before we could avail of bank financing.

Was there any grant aid available?

Initially there wasn’t much available but then we got a Trading Online Voucher from the Local Enterprise Office to establish our website.

This year, in April, we got a horticultural grant for netting and garden supplies, which was useful.

Did you find any support bodies or agencies particularly helpful for advice?

Our LEO has been helpful from the beginning.

I then took part in the ACORNS Programme which supports early-stage female entrepreneurs in rural Ireland. It has been great for mentorship and supporting females in business and agriculture.

Do you need any particular licence or need to register with any relevant bodies?

We had to register as food producers and we had to register with the Department of Agriculture. This year we have registered with the National Organic Trust since beginning conversion.

Was insurance required?

Dan and Charlie have always had farm insurance and now in addition to this we have produce liability insurance.