Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

A juicy steak, sir? We’ll just print one for you...

As Marco Pierre White announces he is to begin serving 3D-printed, plant-based cuts, William Sitwell puts them to the taste test

A chef cuts a 3D printed plant-based steak mimicking beef, produced by Israeli start-up Redefine Meat as part of an event marking the international commercial launch of its New-Meat product range in a restaurant in Tel Aviv, Israel November 15, 2021. Picture taken November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen Expand

Close

A chef cuts a 3D printed plant-based steak mimicking beef, produced by Israeli start-up Redefine Meat as part of an event marking the international commercial launch of its New-Meat product range in a restaurant in Tel Aviv, Israel November 15, 2021. Picture taken November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A chef cuts a 3D printed plant-based steak mimicking beef, produced by Israeli start-up Redefine Meat as part of an event marking the international commercial launch of its New-Meat product range in a restaurant in Tel Aviv, Israel November 15, 2021. Picture taken November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A chef cuts a 3D printed plant-based steak mimicking beef, produced by Israeli start-up Redefine Meat as part of an event marking the international commercial launch of its New-Meat product range in a restaurant in Tel Aviv, Israel November 15, 2021. Picture taken November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

William Sitwell

A large dark room, music pumping, people and tables packed tightly and in the centre an open kitchen with a large grill, the embers glowing, cuts of meat smoking as they're licked by the heat.

I'm in Chotto Matte on Frith Street in Soho, upstairs from an even more heaving bar on the ground floor and, courtesy of this Peruvian-Japanese fusion, I'm about to sample the meat that is charring on the grill.

Most Watched

Privacy