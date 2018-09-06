Farm Ireland
A cut above: Irish sausage maker wins place in Guinness World Records Book

On a roll: Butcher Barry John Crowe (28), from Co Cavan. Photo: PA
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A Cavan butcher who can make nearly 80 sausages a minute has sealed his place in the annual Guinness World Records book for 2019.

Barry John Crowe, who has a shop on Main Street in Cavan, broke the record for the most sausages produced in 60 seconds when he made 78 at an event in April 2017.

The title was previously held by an English butcher who had produced 60 sausages.

Barry (28) is one of only two Irish people to feature in this year's book.

"I'm making sausages since I was around eight and I'm doing it every day of the week now," he explained.

"I was contacted to see would I be interested and I was told there was an existing record of 60 sausages made in one minute in England. I said yes, because it's second nature to me at this stage."

A Guinness World Record adjudicator flew to Ireland to observe and time the event and ensure it met the record-breaking criteria. The world record certificate hangs on the wall of the family butchers and travels with Barry when he makes appearances at trade shows around the country.

