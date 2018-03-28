Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 28 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

29 new jobs announced by Irish Food Board

Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed. Iain White - Fennell Photography.
Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia, and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed. Iain White - Fennell Photography.
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Bord Bia, the Irish Food Board, has announced that it is looking to recruit 29 people for new positions in the State body.

This is the largest-ever recruitment drive for the organisation enhancing Bord Bia’s capabilities in the areas of consumer and market insight; marketing and communications; and business development.

The new employees will be located in Bord Bia offices in Dublin, Continental Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.  

Commenting on the announcement, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed said, “Today’s news is hugely positive for the sector and demonstrates my Department’s commitment to supporting the continued growth of Ireland’s largest indigenous industry which we are proud to say grew to reach over €13.5 billion in exports for the first time in 2017.

"Notwithstanding our export success, the sector continues to face uncertain times with market challenges such as Brexit. This recruitment drive will allow Bord Bia and the industry to further meet these challenges through the development of new opportunities around the world.”

Meanwhile Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy said the recruitment campaign is central to Bord Bia’s growth and market prioritisation strategy.

“The continued growth of our sector hinges on our ability to effectively identify and deploy insight-led strategies in the promotion of Irish food, drink and horticulture. To facilitate this, it is crucial that we have the best possible talent and infrastructure in place both in Ireland and overseas.

"Today we commence our search to identify a range of highly skilled marketers, analysts and business development strategists to join our teams already in place around the world.  Through this strengthened global presence and enhanced skill-set, Bord Bia will continue to deliver valuable insights and identify opportunities to allow the Irish agri-food industry to meet our ambitious growth targets as set out by FoodWise 2025.” 

Also Read

Roles and Locations

The 29 positions on offer include roles in Branding, Marketing, Insights, PR, Digital Marketing, Events and Business Development as well as more specialist Meat, Dairy, Seafood, Beverages, Retail and Sustainability roles.  Almost half of these new jobs will be based in Bord Bia’s Dublin office (17) with other positions to be placed in Bord Bia’s offices in London (2), New York (1), Shanghai (2), Lagos (1), Japan (1), Dubai (1), Poland and Germany (2), Netherlands (1) and Singapore (1). 

The minimum general requirements for candidates include a qualification in a relevant third level degree such as business, marketing or economics; a minimum of three years full time work experience; proficiency in a foreign language 


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Government opens €300m Brexit Loan Scheme

Minister Creed appoints two new Directors to Board of Coillte
Jenny and Pat McNally pictured at their organic Dublin farm during the recent cold snap - their crop of kohlrabi was the only bad weather casualty.

Why these farmers are happy not to sell their organic produce through...
Amy Finn (right) with team-mate Miriam Bourke at the WBFSH Young Breeders' World Championship in Canada last year

Burning ambition - Kilkenny woman with plans to breed and produce horses for...
Paddy Byrne, Paddy Farrell, Michael Kehoe are 'graduates' of the Carlow sugar factory. Photo Roger Jones

Living legacy - how the Carlow sugar factory inspired entrepreneurs
File photo

How farmers to avoid the Capital Gains tax net when transferring land
Pictured are Wexford COCO Cathaoirleach John Hearty, John O’Toole, CEO BIM, entrepreneur Bobby Kerr, Dr Patricia Mulcahy, President IT Carlow, Tom Enright, Chief Executive Wexford LEO, Minister of State Michael Darcy at the launch of the BUCANIER project in Ireland.

€2.9m fund for small agri-food businesses in Ireland and Wales


Top Stories

Attack the best form of defence on beef prices
Spring Lamb lying in field in evening sun

Lamb will be at a premium this Easter
Farmers battling fodder shortages are likely to suffer even more losses in the coming weeks. Stock Image

Knackeries at breaking point with 'enormous backlog' of dead animals
Farmers in floods of water. Photo: Ray Ryan.

Last 10 years have been wettest since records began more than 300 years...

Plea to pass on Ornua milk bonus
Cold snowy conditions mean a shortage of spring grass for sheep to feed on (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More tough weather for farmers as frost, fog and sleet forecast
Mary Newman. Photo: Damien Eagers

Well-known Tipp vet to take on Ulster farmer in battle for Seanad seat