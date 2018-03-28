29 new jobs announced by Irish Food Board

Bord Bia, the Irish Food Board, has announced that it is looking to recruit 29 people for new positions in the State body.

This is the largest-ever recruitment drive for the organisation enhancing Bord Bia’s capabilities in the areas of consumer and market insight; marketing and communications; and business development.

The new employees will be located in Bord Bia offices in Dublin, Continental Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. Commenting on the announcement, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed said, “Today’s news is hugely positive for the sector and demonstrates my Department’s commitment to supporting the continued growth of Ireland’s largest indigenous industry which we are proud to say grew to reach over €13.5 billion in exports for the first time in 2017.

"Notwithstanding our export success, the sector continues to face uncertain times with market challenges such as Brexit. This recruitment drive will allow Bord Bia and the industry to further meet these challenges through the development of new opportunities around the world.” Meanwhile Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy said the recruitment campaign is central to Bord Bia’s growth and market prioritisation strategy.