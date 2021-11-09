€13bn food and drink exports ‘remarkable’

An Irish stand under the Bord Bia banner at the Anuga Food Fair in Cologne

The €13bn of exports from Ireland’s food and drink sector in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 has been described as “exceptional” and “remarkable”.

The comments were made in Bord Bia’s 2020 annual report by Chairman Dan MacSweeney as the sector achieved the €13bn figure for only the second time.

In a separate statement contained in the report, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy reported that food and drink exports were down only two per cent on 2019. “While there were inevitable casualties due to the impact on food service and hospitality globally, with alcohol, seafood and prepared foods among the worst hit, there were also many stories of export growth, and the dairy, meat and horticulture sectors succeeded in surpassing their year-earlier performances,” Ms McCarthy said.

She pointed put that the meat and livestock sector also “found itself in growth territory, with a two per cent increase in value to €3.4bn”.

“Beef is the largest export category in the meat sector and, overall, was worth €1.9bn, a two per cent decline attributable to the flatlining of demand in food service,” she said.

The accompanying accounts show that Bord Bia’s spend on its activities last year reduced by six per cent, from €77.42m to €72.55m.

Surplus

The reduced spend last year resulted in Bord Bia’s surplus increasing by 28pc from €1.72m to €2.2m.

Numbers employed at Bord Bia last year increased from 141 to 162, while staff costs increased from €15.3m to €16.4m.

The pay to Ms McCarthy last year increased from €163,345 to €166,990.

Pay to key management personnel reduced from €700,000 to €673,000.

Numbers earning over €100,00 at Bord Bia last year remained at 12, with Ms McCarthy the only employee earning over €160,000, with seven earning between €110,000 and €120,000 and four earning between €100,000 and €110,000.

The amount spent on legal proceedings almost tripled, rising from €63,000 to €172,000.