Agri Aware's 'light and fluffy' strategy under review

One source complained that the communications from the trust - set up in 1996 to provide the public with information and education on the importance of agriculture and food - were "light and fluffy".

Another said the push by campaigns such as veganism had put a spotlight on the promotion and messaging around agriculture and food production.

The recent move by Bord Bia, IFA, the National Dairy Council and others - including many Agri Aware patrons - to establish an alliance under the umbrella Meat and Dairy Facts to fight negative press about the sector has put the trust under the microscope.

Another person close to the review said the organisation needs to be "a lot more direct" in its messaging, with the agricultural sector languishing "three steps behind" some of the ideology sweeping in such as veganism.

Chairman Alan Jagoe defended the 'light and fluffy' communication strategy of the body, saying 100pc of the audience it targets is non-farming. He said its last review was over seven years ago and some patrons had communicated that they were annoyed at how the industry is being perceived.

"We think it's a great opportunity to engage with our patrons and see what they want us to do," he said.

"Our feedback shows that 'light and fluffy' is what people like, and it's what we want to target at the non-farming audience.

"Our communication to the non-farming public is the top-line message about what farmers are doing. We don't want to lose people by going more in depth."

It's understood that the review will be completed in November, to give the body an updated mission statement.

Agri Aware has over 70 patrons, drawn from a wide section of the agri-food industry. Its patron membership brought in over €194,000 to the Trust in 2018, while funding brought in another €175,000.

Sponsorship brought in €179,000 and EU funding amounted to €358,000.

Last year it spent €30,000 on a Christmas radio advertising campaign and €119,000 on a CAP campaign.

Other CAP promotional spending included €5,000 at Electric Picnic and €80,000 on print and TV ads, while €121,000 was spent on an ad campaign in airports.

Staff costs have dropped in recent years, with its seven staff costing €203,000 in 2018. Six staff cost €231,000 in 2016.

It was, according to its website, set up to provide the general public with information and education on the importance of agriculture and food to the Irish economy.

Indo Farming