Agencies must appoint more women to their boards, insists Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue wants to see more women appointed to senior posts within the industry. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

John Downing Twitter

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has warned all the agencies under his department’s scope that they must do more to appoint women to their boards.

Mr McConalogue has written to all 12 government agriculture agencies reminding them that they have failed to meet the target of 40pc women board members.

