Agencies must appoint more women to their boards, insists Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has warned all the agencies under his department’s scope that they must do more to appoint women to their boards.

Mr McConalogue has written to all 12 government agriculture agencies reminding them that they have failed to meet the target of 40pc women board members.

He also written to the bosses of the agribusiness companies telling them they must make more effort to appoint more women to senior posts, including supporting women who want to join state boards.

“In the case of the 12 State Bodies for which I have responsibility, there is an under representation of women on these boards,” the Minister told Independent.ie.

“I am asking the chief executives of agri-business companies to support women within their companies who have an interest in being appointed to the boards of state bodies.

"I’m also asking these chief executives to encourage women who may not, as yet, have considered putting themselves forward.”

In September, Mr McConalogue announced that he had asked former agriculture minister Mary Coughlan to head an initiative to promote more women in agriculture generally. Ms Coughlan said she will host a major conference on the issue in the coming months.

Since November 2014, all vacancies on state boards, with some defined exceptions, must be advertised on the state boards’ portal www.stateboards.ie. This is operated by the Public Appointments Service (PAS).

In the case of the Department of Agriculture, a number of the state board appointments are made by the Minister based on nominations from third-party organisations. These are for specified vacancies as set out by law and where specialised qualifications are sometimes needed.

These state bodies governed by special board appointment procedures are the Aquaculture Licensing Appeals Board, Bord Bia, Horse Racing Ireland, National Milk Agency, Teagasc and the Veterinary Council of Ireland.

“I must make it clear that registering an expression of interest in being appointed to a state board does not confer any special entitlement on the person registering. They will be subject to the same assessment process as all other applicants,” Mr McConalogue said.

“While I am anxious to ensure that there is gender balance on all state boards, I am conscious of the need to select the most suitable person for the position.”

In his letter he urges chief executives every to seriously consider his request to help and support potential women board members. He also urges them to engage with an online facility which advises of upcoming state board vacancies.