Advisors, beef processors and Sheiks top list of largest farm subsidy payments in 2019

The figures come as the EU Commission publishes its proposals on reform of the CAP, which includes recommendations that EU farm payments are capped at €60,000. Stock image

Agricultural advisors, semi-State companies, Larry Goodman and Sheiks are among the top beneficaries, as well as farmers, of EU farm payments, according to the latest list of CAP beneficaries published by the Department of Agriculture.

The 2019 payments list is topped by Teagasc, the state agricultural advisory board, which received €13.8m last year. Commercial mushrooms in Monaghan was the second highest recipient (€3.9m), followed by Bord Bia (€3.8m). The National Dairy Council received €1.134m - with the majority to run the School Fruit Veg & Milk Scheme.

Larry Goodman and his family, continue to feature as one of the largest recipients of CAP funds at over €399,00, down from €413,000 through their two farms, Branganstown and Glydee in EU payments.

Larry Goodman and his family, continue to feature as one of the largest recipients of CAP funds at over €399,00, down from €413,000 through their two farms, Branganstown and Glydee in EU payments.

Godolphin Ireland received €217,018 through their significant equine operations. Godolphin was founded by Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai. Peter and John Queally, benefited from over €201,100 in CAP funding. The Queally brothers along with Dan Browne set up Dawn Meats in 1980. The privately-owned company handles about 20pc of Ireland's beef. A number of agricultural consultants feature high up on the list, mainly in receipt of payments under the Knowledge Transfer programme - a scheme that sees agri consultants paid to up-skill farmers. Under the scheme, which sees consultants hold 5-10 meetings with groups of farmers, they receive €500 for each farmer participant they have.

Tuam-based agricultural consultant Vincent Costello received €1.2m through the scheme, Cahir-based advisor Pat Burke received €495,000 and Donegal based Mark McConnell received €305,000 through the scheme and Cork-based Tony Murphy of Greengold Agri services received €294,000. Individual farmers who received significant EU farm payments included Wexford farmer Walter Furlong received €240,000, while Walter Furlong Grain Ltd, a company he owns with his business partner Kevin Cooney, received €192,000. Vegetable farmers O'Sheas in Kilkenny received €258,000, while Cyril Goode, from Arklow, Co Wicklow, vet and renowned pedigree cattle-breeder and importer received €207,000. Country Crest owners and Dublin farmers Michael and Gabriel Hoey received €188,000. Meat processor Kepak's farm in Ratoath which is and is owned by the Keating family, received €155,000. The Kepak farm finishes around 3,500 cattle a year. Well known beef processor and owner of Liffey Meats Frank Mallon received €124,000.

Whatsapp Holy Ghost Fathers, who run Rockwell College and a substantial 1,100acre dairy farm outside Cashel, received €136,000. Meanwhile, Gurteen Collge in Tipperary received €130,000. On average, the total direct payment received by Irish farmers was €17,000, according to Teagasc. Many of the largest recipients have seen their payments reduce significantly in recent years as efforts to reduce the disparity in payments see the subsidies converge on to a national average. Further, under the planned reform of the Common Agricultural Policy it is proposed that payments should be capped at €100,000. The figures published in the Department of Agriculture's CAP beneficiaries website come as the EU Commission proposals on reform of the CAP.