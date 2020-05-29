Farming

Advisors, beef processors and Sheiks top list of largest farm subsidy payments in 2019

Larry Goodman
The figures come as the EU Commission publishes its proposals on reform of the CAP, which includes recommendations that EU farm payments are capped at €60,000.

The figures come as the EU Commission publishes its proposals on reform of the CAP, which includes recommendations that EU farm payments are capped at €60,000. Stock image

Margaret Donnelly and Ciaran Moran

Agricultural advisors, semi-State companies, Larry Goodman and Sheiks are among the top beneficaries, as well as farmers, of EU farm payments, according to the latest list of CAP beneficaries published by the Department of Agriculture. 

The 2019 payments list is topped by Teagasc, the state agricultural advisory board, which received €13.8m last year. Commercial mushrooms in Monaghan was the second highest recipient (€3.9m), followed by Bord Bia (€3.8m). The National Dairy Council received €1.134m - with the majority to run the School Fruit Veg & Milk Scheme.

Larry Goodman and his family, continue to feature as one of the largest recipients of CAP funds at over €399,00, down from €413,000 through their two farms, Branganstown and Glydee in EU payments.

