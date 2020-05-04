Farming

Advice: 12 steps to cutting your tax bills during the crisis


Tax adviser Brian Harty looks at 12 reliefs that can minimise farmers' tax exposure during what will be a very challenging year for incomes across all sectors.

Income Tax

1 Family Wages

During Covid-19 many farmers are finding it difficult to hire farm labour. As a result many are relying on their children who are currently off school to fill this role. Farmers should be making the most of this opportunity by registering and paying their children for the farm work they carry out.