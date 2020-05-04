Advice: 12 steps to cutting your tax bills during the crisis

Tax adviser Brian Harty looks at 12 reliefs that can minimise farmers' tax exposure during what will be a very challenging year for incomes across all sectors.

1 Family Wages

During Covid-19 many farmers are finding it difficult to hire farm labour. As a result many are relying on their children who are currently off school to fill this role. Farmers should be making the most of this opportunity by registering and paying their children for the farm work they carry out.

Currently children under 16 years are restricted in the number of employment hours they can do during school term but they can be employed for up to 35 hours per week during holidays. However, health and safety issues are critically important, and children should only work in a safe and supervised setting.

2 Offsetting Losses

Many farmers are currently suffering major income losses as a result of plummeting beef prices. Eligible farmers who incur losses in the year should consider the potential to offset these losses against other taxable income that the farmer or their spouse may have had during the year. When filing your year-end tax return these losses may relieve other income from being taxed at a rate of 40pc income tax. For example, where a farmer or their spouse earns other income liable to top rate tax, there can be possible refunds of €4,000 income tax for every €10,000 farm losses offset against this income.

3 Paying a Spouse and PRSI Contributions

A farmer with a non-earning spouse can earn the first €44,300 at the lower rate of income tax (20pc). However, where both spouses are earning this can be increased to €70,600.

Farmers should consider employing their spouse or setting up a husband and wife partnership to avail of the tax band increase. Whilst the option of employing a spouse facilitates the tax band increase it is not deemed an insurable employment for pension purposes. The partnership option, however, will provide a recognised PRSI contribution for the spouse. The PRSI contributions for a spouse can significantly increase the state pension value available upon retirement.

Farmers whose spouse currently work on the farm but who have no recognised PRSI contributions should consider applying to Social Welfare (Scope Section) to have PRSI contributions recognised for previous years.

4 Earned Income Credit

Self- employed individuals with no employment/pension income are not entitled to the PAYE credit which is currently €1,650. Individuals employed by their spouse or individuals who are directors in their own family company are also not entitled to the PAYE credit.

However, since 2016 self-employed individuals, employed spouses, and proprietary directors are entitled to the Earned Income Credit.

This credit is currently worth up to a maximum of €1,500 for 2020. Many farmers are unaware that this credit is available for both themselves and their spouse in certain circumstances.

5 Accelerated Capital Allowances

The Accelerated Capital Allowance is a tax incentive to promote investment in energy efficient plant and equipment. A full list of qualifying equipment is available on the SEAI website.

This relief allows farmers and companies to write off the full cost of the qualifying equipment in the year of purchase against their profits (as opposed to the standard write off period over eight years).

Energy efficient equipment includes certain types of energy efficient lighting, milk pumps, refrigeration and cooling systems.

6 Land Leasing Exemption

Income tax relief is available where an individual leases their land to an unconnected farmer (individual, partnership, or company) for a duration of at least five years.

The income tax relief available is dependent on the duration of the lease. Where a lease is in place for a period of 5-7 years up to €18,000 in rental profits is relieved from income tax. In the case of 7-10 years up to €22,500 in rental profits is relieved from income tax.

For leases of 10-15 years up to €30,000 rental profits is relieved from income tax, while on leases of 15 years or more up to €40,000 in rental profits is relieved from income tax.

Where the land is owned jointly by two individuals (e.g. husband and wife), then both owners can claim the full relief amount separately.

VAT

7 Reclaiming VAT on Capital Expenditure

Farmers who are not registered for VAT are entitled to reclaim VAT incurred on capital expenditure such as building improvements, reclamation work and fixed equipment.

Early VAT reclaim submissions to Revenue can assist farmers from a cash flow perspective. VAT refund submissions are now made via the Revenue online system (ROS).

Capital Gains Tax

8 Retirement Relief

This is a relief from Capital Gains Tax (33pc) on gains arising from the disposal of business assets such as farmland. To qualify the farmer must be over the age of 55 years. The farmer does not need to retire from the business to avail of the relief. Assets available for the relief must have been owned and used by the farmer in the previous 10 years, or where the land is leased the farmer must have been over 55 and had farmed the land continuously for 10 years prior to the lease commencing.

Where certain conditions are all met no Capital Gains Tax is payable on disposals to non-family members up to a value of €750,000 life-time limit. However, if the farmer is aged 66 years or over the life-time limit is reduced to €500,000. The life-time limit between family members does not apply, However, where a farmer is aged 66 years or over a limit of €3 million applies on transfers to family members.

9 Revised Entrepreneur Relief

Revised Entrepreneur Relief reduces the rate of Capital Gains Tax on qualifying business assets from 33pc to 10pc on life-time gains up to €1 million. This can provide a significant tax saving of up to €230,000 on the sale of farm assets that would normally be liable to Capital Gains Tax at 33pc. Where a spouse is an active partner and owner in the farm the life-time gain may possibly be increased to €2 million. Unlike Retirement Relief the farmer does need to be over 55 years of age to claim the relief.

Capital Acquisitions Tax (CAT)

10 Agricultural Relief

Where conditions are met this relief reduces the taxable value of a gift/inheritance by 90pc. For example a gift of agricultural property worth €1 million will only be assessed for gift tax purposes on a value of €100,000. This can offer significant tax savings if transfers are carefully planned in a tax efficient manner.

On claiming this relief one needs to be aware of the clawback provisions if you fail to continue to meet the conditions post gift/inheritance.

11 CAT Business Relief

Where one fails to meet all the Agricultural Relief conditions, it may be possible to claim Business Relief. Business Relief offers the same 90pc reduction in the taxable gift/inheritance value but the conditions for qualifying are different to Agricultural Relief. Like Agricultural Relief one needs to be aware of the clawback provisions if you fail to meet the conditions post gift/inheritance.

Stamp Duty

12 Consanguinity Relief (Blood Relative Relief)

This relief reduces the stamp duty rate on land transfers from 7.5pc to 1pc. To qualify the transfer must be between certain blood relations. As part of the qualifying conditions the transferee must farm the land on a commercial basis or lease the land for a period of six years.

The transferee or lessee must also hold an agricultural qualification or spend not less than 50pc of their working time farming the land.

This relief is due to cease on December 31, 2020.

Brian Harty, of Harty Tax Consulting, is a chartered tax adviser based in Cloyne, Co Cork. email: info@hartytaxconsulting.ie