ACA: Give us access to Teagasc data - for benefit of all farmers

Jim Power
Jim Power
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Collaboration between private agricultural consultants and Teagasc would improve the performance of the entire sector, according to the president of the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA), Owen O'Driscoll.

According to a new report from the ACA, two-thirds of farmers are not getting proper disseminated research, as ACA members should have access to publicly-funded Teagasc research data.

This, the ACA says, is anti-competitive and not sustainable to deliver government policy.

The ACA says Teagasc costs the State €27m, or €114,406 per advisor and €621 per farmer. ACA members provide advisory services to 55,000 farmers, compared to 43,000 for Teagasc.

"It is clear that the relationship between the ACA and Teagasc is not as strong and as collaborative as it should be. Outside of the dairy sector the linkages are weak and there is a level of mistrust that is not good for Irish agriculture."

O'Driscoll adds: "Farming has become very technical as the standards expected from food producers continue to change in a very significant way. To provide the required level of service, farmers will have to have a high level of skills, expertise and training."

In a new report, by economist Jim Power, the ACA says the role of a farm advisory service is to bridge the gap between research availability and farmer adoption.

Financial constraints and office closures impact on Teagasc's ability to fulfil its advisory role in all regions, it says.

"Given their more extensive network and local presence, private advisors are optimally positioned to provide broader services to all parts of the country."

One option put forward by the ACA is that its members concentrate on the provision of scheme work and the farmer courses. These would include safety and pollution.

Teagasc would concentrate on a higher level of advisory, based on the provision of technical advice derived from its own research.

Another option proposed is that the ACA would provide all the advisory services that Teagasc currently provide, with these advisors given full, free access to Teagasc research.

The ACA also says there should be an opportunity to develop advisory services in close co-operation with Teagasc.

